Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah Utes head coach, joins Arizona Wildcats as walk-on

The 6-foot-4-inch guard played for the Utes, where he was teammates with current Arizona wing and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson, from 2019-21 and recorded two points and two rebounds against Idaho during the pandemic-influenced season. The older Krystkowiak was fired after 10 seasons at Utah following the 2021 season and was replaced by Craig Smith. The younger Krystkowiak also previously played at Irvine Valley College, averaging 14.8 points per game on 50.2% shooting from the field.