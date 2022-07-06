Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah Utes head coach, joins Arizona Wildcats as walk-on

The Arizona Wildcats added Luc Krystkowiak to their 2022-22 roster, he announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.
Krystkowiak, the son of former Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak, will join the UA as a walk-on.
The 6-foot-4-inch guard played for the Utes, where he was teammates with current Arizona wing and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson, from 2019-21 and recorded two points and two rebounds against Idaho during the pandemic-influenced season. The older Krystkowiak was fired after 10 seasons at Utah following the 2021 season and was replaced by Craig Smith. The younger Krystkowiak also previously played at Irvine Valley College, averaging 14.8 points per game on 50.2% shooting from the field.
Krystkowiak is the second walk-on added to the Wildcats' upcoming roster, joining former Gonzaga Bulldog Matt Lang.
Other walk-ons on Arizona’s roster are Tucson natives Will Menaugh and Grant Weitman, Ben Ackerley, Phoenix product Jordan Mains and Addison Arnold.
