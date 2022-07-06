 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah Utes head coach, joins Arizona Wildcats as walk-on

Arizona Wildcats landed walk-on Luc Krystkowiak, who formerly played at Utah under his father and ex-Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak from 2019-21. 

 (Luc Krystkowiak / Instagram)

The Arizona Wildcats added Luc Krystkowiak to their 2022-22 roster, he announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon

Krystkowiak, the son of former Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak, will join the UA as a walk-on. 

The 6-foot-4-inch guard played for the Utes, where he was teammates with current Arizona wing and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson, from 2019-21 and recorded two points and two rebounds against Idaho during the pandemic-influenced season. The older Krystkowiak was fired after 10 seasons at Utah following the 2021 season and was replaced by Craig Smith. The younger Krystkowiak also previously played at Irvine Valley College, averaging 14.8 points per game on 50.2% shooting from the field. 

Krystkowiak is the second walk-on added to the Wildcats' upcoming roster, joining former Gonzaga Bulldog Matt Lang. 

Other walk-ons on Arizona’s roster are Tucson natives Will Menaugh and Grant Weitman, Ben Ackerley, Phoenix product Jordan Mains and Addison Arnold. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

