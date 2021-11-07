Lumberjacks return to McKale after a typically rough ride through COVID last season

"I can say with all the confidence in the world that we could not reach our full potential. But we’re not the only team who had that. It was happening all over the country."

The Big Sky’s own COVID-inspired decision made it tough in another sense, too: Instead of having teams play two different opponents every weekend in a Pac-12-style format, the Big Sky had teams play the same opponent twice each weekend at the same site, meaning teams would mostly face others only twice at home or twice on the road.

Burcar, a native of the hockey-mad Upper Peninsula of Michigan, said it felt comfortably like a college hockey schedule.

“For the Big Sky, it saves travel, it saves money," Burcar said. "I liked it. I really did. I wish they would do it every year like that."

But the draw of that format also sent NAU directly off its last COVID pause and on the road to face third-place Weber State, where the Lumberjacks lost two games.

NAU then finished the regular season by taking on two more losses, both against first-place Southern Utah, one on the road and the other at home.