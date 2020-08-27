'The best': Lute Olson, Arizona's Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 85

,“I don’t need glasses, other than for reading, and my blood pressure is 110 over 70,” Olson said. ““I’ve been fortunate to have a long life of good health with the exception of the stroke that ended my coaching career. And that was just in the frontal lobe, so I had no effects from that other than just to get through the mental part.”

Health issues did severely impact Olson’s early family life. His father, Albert, died of a stroke after giving his children haircuts before going to church on a Sunday when Lute was five. Nine months later, Olson’s brother, Amos, died in a tractor accident shortly after returning home from Mayville State University to run the family farm.

Olson went on to graduate from Grand Forks (N.D.) High School, where he became known as “Leaping Luke” while leading his team to the state title. There, he also met his first wife, Bobbi, who became a beloved figure within the Arizona basketball program until her death of ovarian cancer in 2000, prompting Olson to take a five-game absence in the middle of the 2000-01 season.

Olson said in 2014 that it turned into the beginning of a rough personal stretch that carried through the end of his coaching career. Lute and Bobbi had been married for 47 years and had five children