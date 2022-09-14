 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Lute Olson documentary will premiere Sept. 30 at Centennial Hall

  • Updated
090122-tuc-spt-hansenproject-p1

University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson holds the Division I NCAA Championship trophy after his team defeated Kentucky to win it all on March 31, 1997.

 David Sanders, Arizona Daily Star 1997

A new documentary about former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson will premiere Sept. 30 on the UA campus.

"LUTE," a production of Podium Pictures, CBS Sports and Arizona Assist, will be screened at 5:30 p.m. inside Centennial Hall. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for alumni and $30 for the general public, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Lute Olson Endowment for Excellence in Men's Basketball. The screening will take place before Arizona's 7:30 p.m. Red-Blue Game in McKale Center.

The documentary includes interviews with Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, Kenny Lofton, Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, among others. Former Wildcat Luke Walton narrates.

The film's executive producer (Andrew Braccia) and director (Brett Rapkin) are both UA alums. Terry, a member of the Wildcats' 1997 national championship team, is an executive producer.

People are also reading…

"LUTE" will air on CBS Sports later this year.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News