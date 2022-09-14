Lute Olson documentary will premiere Sept. 30 at Centennial Hall

A new documentary about former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson will premiere Sept. 30 on the UA campus.

"LUTE," a production of Podium Pictures, CBS Sports and Arizona Assist, will be screened at 5:30 p.m. inside Centennial Hall. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for alumni and $30 for the general public, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Lute Olson Endowment for Excellence in Men's Basketball. The screening will take place before Arizona's 7:30 p.m. Red-Blue Game in McKale Center.

The documentary includes interviews with Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, Kenny Lofton, Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, among others. Former Wildcat Luke Walton narrates.

The film's executive producer (Andrew Braccia) and director (Brett Rapkin) are both UA alums. Terry, a member of the Wildcats' 1997 national championship team, is an executive producer.