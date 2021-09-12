Lute Olson tribute: On custom shoes, Steve Kerr's 'other' speech and one final practice

“Making that song was really the inspiration for the shoes,” Hardy said.“I just started designing them in memory of Lute and people really like them. I’ve got about five more people asking for them.”

The artwork, made from shoe leather paint, has “A-R-I-Z-O-N-A” on the heel of each shoe, the Lute Olson patch on the side and the Wildcat eye colored into the Nike swoosh. Hardy’s personal touch on each design includes his small street art lettering towards the front with his signature.

A former Arizona Wildcats cheerleader sported Hardy’s most recent design on a pair of Nike low-tops at the tribute.

A former UA cheerleading captain during the Lute Olson era with custom-designed Nike shoes pic.twitter.com/tOHGAFioHZ — Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) September 12, 2021

“I like the Nike old-school tennis shoe look with the red and blue,” Hardy said. “I just look for space to put the Arizona motifs. Just creating that street-art kind of calligraphy with Lute’s name.”

Another speech for Kerr