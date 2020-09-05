Lute Olson's courtside style took a mussing during the biggest moment in Wildcats history

You did not want to mess with him. Nobody did.

“Are you kidding me?” says Pastner, now the head coach at Georgia Tech. “When he walked in the gym, when he walked into any place, anywhere, it was like he was a movie star. He was so perfectly dressed. He was 6-4 and well-built. And his hair was combed perfectly and it was silver. It was just like the signature part.”

Combine that with the fact that Pastner describes himself as a “rule follower,” and you understand his viewpoint. And if Ash really did have any reluctance that might be understandable, too — he was a former Wildcat ball boy turned walk-on guard who basically grew up watching the silver-haired legend bring Tucson alive through basketball.

“I was 9 in ’86, 10 in ’87 and that ’87-88 season is imprinted on me as detailed as any other season,” Ash said about Olson’s first Final Four team at Arizona. “The No. 1 T-shirts were being sold on every corner of central Tucson, and after every game the energy of the city was just increasing and increasing. The excitement was just off the chart.”

The excitement turned to despair when Oklahoma knocked off Arizona 86-78 in the national semifinals, but the wound eventually healed. There were still many good memories ahead, in NCAA Tournaments and in marquee regular season matchups alike.