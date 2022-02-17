Madi Conner's breakthrough performance the result of hard work — and exactly 600 shots per day

“I think it’s a good number. I don't get burnt out. Just consistently focused on shooting the ball well and staying locked in,” Conner said. “Get in there 45 minutes to an hour, get some shots up, be productive and then get out of there, go rest, get homework done.”

Conner enrolled at the UA in January of 2021, and was with the Wildcats when they made their NCAA Tournament run. Coach Adia Barnes said the added experience is paying off this season.

“I think being able to watch a pro like Aari (McDonald) work and go No. 3 the (WNBA) draft, being able to experience what the tournament's like — she didn't come in here with expectation of playing. She was just learning everything,” Barnes said. “But I think that experience was extremely valuable because she's not like a freshman this year. It's more like she's a sophomore. And she's still here four more years. For her to experience that and be hungry and see what leadership is like — all those things — it's extremely valuable. It was the best thing she ever did. … I think it was the best thing for her. She's going to be great. She's just getting better and better. I love her.”

Rim shots

• Conner said that mid-range jumpers are harder to make than 3-pointers.