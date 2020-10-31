Making sense of the NCAA, COI, IARP and other acronyms after the Arizona Wildcats received notice of allegations

After receiving an NOA from the NCAA last month, Arizona requested a transfer from the COI track to the IARP, where the CCU would be awaiting.

Got all that? If not, that’s OK.

Strip out all those sleep-inducing acronyms, and the translation is simple: Arizona is asking for an independent body to take its infractions case over from the NCAA and, by doing so, the Wildcats are rolling the dice.

Under the standard NCAA resolution track, the enforcement staff issues schools a Notice of Allegations (NOA) at the end of its investigation, then the school replies, followed by an enforcement reply.

Then, everybody sits down for a Committee of Infractions (COI) hearing that can result in penalties levied, with appeals permitted afterward. The whole deal takes somewhere between four and 12 months after an NOA is issued.

All of that is under the peer-reviewed world of the NCAA umbrella. But the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process (IARP) is just that — a bunch of lawyers, investigators and other folks outside of Division I sports who take over the work of the NCAA enforcement staff and the infractions committee, then do their own thing.