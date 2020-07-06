Many international athletes may be left out of NCAA sports this year

Arizona is already dealing with getting incoming international players on campus this summer, and it’s unclear how Monday’s news would impact them if the university changes course to go solely online.

UA has scheduled students to return to campus Aug. 24, but Robbins said on June 25 that he and his team would monitor conditions before deciding whether students would be allowed back for in-person classes this fall.

“If I had to say today would we would reopen, no, because ... the ICUs are full,” Robbins said. “We cannot have a situation where we’re bringing students back to campus, asking our faculty and staff to come back to campus when we’re in truly an exponential growth of the number of cases here.”

After the ICE release Monday, messages to both campus and athletic department officials received little response. A UA athletic department spokesman said the department was waiting to see what it might “mean for all international students at UA as a campus-wide development.”

Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of men’s basketball operations, said the program was “definitely still in a wait-and-see mode.” Most teams at UA are watching to see how football progresses, which could have an impact on their programs.