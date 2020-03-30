March Madness memories: Arizona Wildcats won it all, dominated a semifinal contest on this date

After the UA took down North Carolina, which was Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith’s last game at UNC, Arizona guard Jason Terry was hospitalized for dehydration. All day Sunday and Monday morning, while donning his Arizona uniform, Terry focused overhydrated for the national championship.

“I went to the bathroom probably every three hours last night. I drank a lot more water last night than normal,” Terry said.

The expectation was Kentucky’s relentless press defense for 40 minutes, but UK started the game not defending the backcourt, which took Arizona by surprise, according to Miles Simon. Defensively, the objective was to contain Kentucky’s Ron Mercer, who averaged 18.1 points per game as a sophomore and was bound for the NBA.

Once both teams settled into the game, Kentucky began pressing Arizona, but the backcourt of Simon and point guard Mike Bibby rose to the occasion and delivered. Michael Dickerson was Arizona’s go-to scorer throughout the season, but the junior forward couldn’t find an offensive rhythm and shot a combined 2 of 18 from the field in the Final Four, including five points on 1 of 8 shooting against Kentucky.

For the second game in a row, Simon was Arizona’s scorer and carved up Kentucky’s defense for 30 points on 44% shooting.