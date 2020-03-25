March Madness memories: Damon Stoudamire led Arizona Wildcats to Final Four on this date

How did they do it? The ball simply went into the hoop. Arizona and Missouri both had 43 rebounds as a team. They also tied in total assists (13), and Arizona had one more turnover. However, the Wildcats shot 45% from the field while Missouri was at just 35%. Missouri also chucked up 33 3-pointers pointers and made just seven. UA shot 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Reeves and fellow All-Pac-10 guard Stoudamire combined for 53 points. Stoudamire shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range while scoring 27 points. Reeves went 9 of 12 shooting 2-pointers and scored 26 points despite missing all five 3-pointers he took. Sophomore Geary recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“I knew it at the tipoff,” Geary said. “I looked in our eyes and saw confidence. I was thinking Missouri can do anything they want, we’re going to win this game.

The Wildcats silenced the doubters after UA fell to East Tennessee State and Santa Clara in the first round of the 1992 and 1993 tournaments.

“I take offense at the cheap shots and fair-weather fans,” coach Lute Olson said afterwards. “I have a very good memory. I remember the people who were with us. I remember the people who were not. I am bitter. I’ve been dealing with this for two years.”