March Madness memories: National champion Wildcats, fans partied hard on this date in 1997

“I told them I had morning sickness,” UA fan Rosa Rhoades told the Star then. Never mind that Rhoades wasn’t even pregnant.

Thousands of fans lined the north side of East Broadway from north Alvernon Way to north Campbell Avenue hoping to catch sight of the team’s caravan as it traveled from Tucson International Airport to a rally planned at Arizona Stadium.

The dynamic backcourt of Miles Simon and Mike Bibby donned the white national championship shirts they received the night before.

When the Wildcats arrived at Arizona Stadium, a sleep-deprived yet energetic Simon — who scored 30 points in the championship game and was named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player — grabbed the microphone to address the 45,000 fans in attendance.

“I want to know where the party will be at,” Simon said. “All night. Nothing’s closing.”

The biggest party in Tucson continued throughout the rest of the day and night.

The feeling was so surreal, so unusual, that UA coach Lute Olson and his wife, Bobbi, could hardly believe it.

“We’re still not sure that we’re not going to wake up and it’s a dream,” he said.