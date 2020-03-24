March Madness memories: Salim Stoudamire, Derrick Williams, Wildcats won big on this date

What: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke in the Sweet 16

When: March 24, 2011

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

What went down: Arizona star forward Derrick Williams outplayed Duke point guard Kyrie Irving in a battle between the two top picks in the upcoming NBA draft, and the Wildcats smashed Duke 93-77 in the Sweet 16.

The matchup was the first between the schools since the 2001 national championship game, which Duke won handily.

“We felt like we had more to give our fans,” said sophomore wing Kevin Parrom. “I know guys were saying they wanted payback from 2001. That’s all I've been hearing. That’s all I’ve been getting; messages on Facebook, messages on my phone.”

Duke jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first half, the Wildcats rallied back and only went into the halftime break down six points after a Williams 3-pointer.