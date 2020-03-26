March Madness memories: Wildcats advanced to Final Four on this date in 1988

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the NCAA Tournament were supposed to be this week, but with March Madness canceled, the Star is looking back on important postseason dates in Arizona Wildcats basketball history.

Wednesday marked the anniversary of Arizona’s 1994 Elite Eight win over Missouri to send the Wildcats into the Final Four.

Friday marks the anniversary of four NCAA Tournament games since 1988. Three were victories.

We highlight those three here:

Arizona punches ticket to first-ever Final Four

What: No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed North Carolina in the Elite 8

When: March 27, 1988

Where: The Kingdome, Seattle

What went down: With a 34-2 record, Arizona was arguably the most dominant team in college basketball in Lute Olson’s fifth season at the UA. The Wildcats had won 22 of their previous 23 games before facing Dean Smith’s North Carolina team in the Elite Eight.

The Wildcats fell behind early and trailed UNC 28-26 at halftime. Olson wasn’t pleased with the first-half performance by forward Tom Tolbert.