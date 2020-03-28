March Madness memories: Wildcats advanced to national title game, suffered two heartbreaking losses on this date

In a back-and-forth second half, neither team led by more than four. Kansas’ Keith Langford cut to the basket and extended the lead to 78-75 in what would be the game’s final points.

Arizona senior guard Jason Gardner had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer, but it fell short.

“I wanted to take that shot,” Gardner said. “You always want to take that shot.”

The impressive collegiate careers of Gardner, Luke Walton and Rick Anderson came to an end. The trio passed on the torch to Salim Stoudamire, Channing Frye, Hassan Adams and Andre Iguodala.

“They beat us,” said Iguodala, who scored two points off the bench. “But I don’t look at it like that, I look at it as Luke, Jason and Ricky are gone. That hurts more than losing.”

UA coach Lute Olson echoed the appreciation for Arizona’s senior group that led the Cats to a 28-4 record.

“That senior class has been the best. I mean, there’s no one that has done a better job than those guys have done over the last three years,” Olson said. “A year ago, when you look at it, they had nothing but freshmen there, but they got them together and had them learn what Arizona basketball is all about. And their leadership this year was outstanding.”