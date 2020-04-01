March Madness memories; Wildcats made Final Four debut, played for national title on this date

Playing in the Final Four was once a pipe dream for Steve Kerr.

When Kerr was recruited to play for Arizona in 1983, the Wildcats were fresh off a 4-24 season and the only win in Pac-10 play was a one-point victory against Stanford. Before then, the UA had lost 15 games in a row.

Then Lute Olson replaced Ben Lindsey as coach and the UA overhauled its roster. Five years later, in 1988, the Wildcats were on college basketball’s biggest stage.

At the time, Kerr called it “unbelievable.”

“Ever since I was old enough to watch it on television, I’ve dreamed about being in the Final Four,” Kerr said. “Considering our position at Arizona five years ago, this was something as far off as anything I could think of. It’s the greatest feeling of my life.”

The Wildcats’ first Final Four game took place on this date, April 2. Here’s a look at that game, and others, from a busy day in UA basketball history:

Wildcats stumble in first Final Four

What: No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the Final Four

When: April 2, 1988