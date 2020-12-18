Marooned Cardinal tries to make best of situation in Santa Cruz — and beat Cats while they're at it

Stanford won that one 82-71, then boarded a bus to head north … but not too far north. Not to Santa Clara County, that is.

Asked after the Northridge game if the Cardinal could head home briefly or would go straight to Santa Cruz, Haase hedged.

“I can’t give you an honest answer, because it tends to change day by day,” Haase said. “At this point, there are no plans to go back to The Farm, to go back to Stanford. At this point, we’ll head up to Santa Cruz and prepare there. But we’re literally hour by hour, day by day continuing to evolve and adjust and adapt.”

Adapting has been the key. Haase said he’s continued to preach that to his players, who beat Alabama but lost to Indiana and North Carolina in Asheville, while going on to beat North Carolina A&T and Northridge.

“I think it was kind of bittersweet,” da Silva said of playing in Asheville, where Haase even wore a Hawaiian shirt. “We didn’t get the results we wanted, but I think we showed that we can really compete as a basketball team …