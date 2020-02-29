Max Hazzard returns, RJ joins Walton and Pasch on ESPN, and UA staffers celebrate Salpointe's state title

A 6-foot-8 “point forward” for the star-studded Trailblazers, who also have the sons of James (Bronny) and Dwyane Wade (Ziare), Williams filled the box score better than everyone else on the floor. He had 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 free throws, while collecting six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block with only one turnover.

“I was trying to do whatever it takes to win — rebound, score, find the open man, just whatever it takes,” Williams said, still grinning long after the photos had been taken and trophies handed out. “I’ve been waiting for this game my whole high school career, so that was definitely where the motivation came from.”

Back in fashion

Free pizza and T-shirts for students? ... wonder if that promo is needed now pic.twitter.com/xrtQHYmZgJ — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) March 1, 2020

When Trevor Davis and Rachael Ray were UCLA freshmen in 2016-17, they’d join the student lines outside Pauley Pavilion and find them winding up a hill and around a corner hours before tipoff.