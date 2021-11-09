Maya Nnaji highlights highest-rated recruiting class in Wildcats history

“I’m really happy that we're all in Arizona together. And if we can get a few more (players), that'd be great. But I feel like with the roster we have currently at Arizona and then the people we're going to bring in we can win a national championship. It's just a matter of if those extra players want to come enjoy the ride — we're going to get it done. … I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

Three weeks ago, ESPN ranked Arizona’s class at No. 6 in the country. Four of the five other schools ahead of the Wildcats are Pac-12 schools. Oregon was at No. 1 and UCLA No. 2, though it's likely that the Bruins will rise. Last week, UCLA landed guard Kiki Rice, the nation's No. 2 prospect. Oregon State was ranked third nationally in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings, with UConn at No. 4 and Stanford at No. 5.

Nnaji is excited for Wednesday’s big day. But then it’s back to her regularly scheduled senior year.

That means focusing on her goals: Winning a state championship and being named a high school All-American, Miss Minnesota Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year. And, most importantly, playing with her teammate and younger sister, Josie.

Since last May she’s worked on getting stronger in the gym every day. “There’s no off days,” Nnaji said.