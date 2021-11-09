Maya Nnaji highlights highest-rated recruiting class in Wildcats history

There was no doubt in Maya Nnaji’s mind that Arizona was the right place for her.
Her feeling was solidified a few weeks ago, when Nnaji — the highest-rated commit in UA women's basketball history — took an official visit to Tucson.
When she put on a Wildcats uniform for the first time, "there was a huge smile on my face,” Nnaji said. “All my future teammates were hyping me up. They were super excited like, ‘You look so good.’ I was looking in the mirror and I could really see myself playing in McKale Center with all the fans. My jersey with my last name on it.
"It’s amazing to be able to represent Arizona. I’m so excited and it’s just a huge honor. When I put the jersey on, I was really hyped up, like, I want to play now.”
Nnaji will officially become a Wildcat on Wednesday, when she signs a national letter-of-intent with the UA. Former Wildcat men's basketball star Zeke Nnaji's younger sister highlights a three-person recruiting class for 2022. Nnaji is joined by point guard Kailyn Gilbert and guard Lemyah Hylton, though UA coach Adia Barnes has hinted that she may add one or two more players.
Expect Arizona's recruiting class to be the best in program history, with or without any signing-day surprises.
Nnaji, who plays for Hopkins High School in Minnesota, is ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN. ESPN rates her as the third-best forward in the class. While Nnaji said it’s an honor to be ranked that high, it’s all “just potential.”
“I have to back it up with action, so it really means nothing,” Nnaji said. “I’m not coming in there with pride, pompous. I'm coming there like I'm an underdog. I'm going to be one of the youngest people on the team. I'm the least experienced. I'm scrawnier than everyone else. I have no college experience. … Rankings don’t matter. … It's about what I can do for Arizona and starting to create my legacy in this new place.”
Gilbert and Hylton are also highly regarded by the scouting services. Gilbert is ranked the nation's No. 9 point guard and No. 31 overall prospect by ESPN, while Hylton is the 26th-best guard and 85th-best prospect.
Gilbert, who was the first to verbally commit to UA last January, is attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this year. Two years ago, she averaged 32 points per game. Last season, she had scoring explosions of 47 and 42 points over two games.
Hylton plays for Southwest Academy Girls Prep in London, Ontario, Canada. She was just invited to the Canada’s Senior women’s national team November camp.
“Lemyah is a great (No. 3)-player, wing-player, super athletic, can attack, slash the lane and hit jumpers, I know she is going to be super good,” Nnaji said. “Kailyn is so fast, great on defense, great passer, great scorer. I think all of us are going to work really well together because we all bring something different to the table. My defense, rebounding post presence — being able to stretch the floor. I think playing with them is going to be super awesome.
“I’m really happy that we're all in Arizona together. And if we can get a few more (players), that'd be great. But I feel like with the roster we have currently at Arizona and then the people we're going to bring in we can win a national championship. It's just a matter of if those extra players want to come enjoy the ride — we're going to get it done. … I’m just excited for what the future holds.”
Three weeks ago, ESPN ranked Arizona’s class at No. 6 in the country. Four of the five other schools ahead of the Wildcats are Pac-12 schools. Oregon was at No. 1 and UCLA No. 2, though it's likely that the Bruins will rise. Last week, UCLA landed guard Kiki Rice, the nation's No. 2 prospect. Oregon State was ranked third nationally in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings, with UConn at No. 4 and Stanford at No. 5.
Nnaji is excited for Wednesday’s big day. But then it’s back to her regularly scheduled senior year.
That means focusing on her goals: Winning a state championship and being named a high school All-American, Miss Minnesota Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year. And, most importantly, playing with her teammate and younger sister, Josie.
Since last May she’s worked on getting stronger in the gym every day. “There’s no off days,” Nnaji said.
“Working on my shot, my 3-point shot got a lot more consistent, becoming more of a threat on the perimeter, my ball handling, my footwork —always to improve those things; I'm never satisfied,” Nnaji added. “There's never any skill that I know that I feel like I mastered it. It's always working on the little things and then trying to expand my game and trying to work outside of my comfort zone.”
As Nnaji looks ahead to her future in Tucson, she has some big things she wants to accomplish.
“Everyone saw what the last Nnaji did when he came to Arizona, so just expect amazing things from me,” Nnaji said.
“I hold myself to a super-high standard and I want to inspire the next generation of little hoopers. I want to be able to help and share my talents, help people who are less privileged, use my platform to inspire people and give back to the community and always help others. That's something I'm super big on providing for the less privileged, educating little kids and being a positive role model. That's what I hope to bring to Tucson on and off the court. Not just basketball and electrifying highlights and stuff like that, but being an overall great person and someone that the fans love their kids to be around.”
Rim shots
• Arizona senior Sam Thomas was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list Tuesday morning. The award is given to the best player in the country. Thomas has also been named to the preseason All-Pac-12 list and the Cheryl Miller award watch list for best small forward.
• ESPN listed junior forward Koi Love as the seventh-best transfer in the nation. The website wrote that Love is "just starting to come into her own, and now will do so with last season’s national runner up.” Teammate Ariyah Copeland was No. 22, saying that as the Wildcats move to be more “frontcourt-oriented, and Copeland should be a vital component to the change.”