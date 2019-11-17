AUSTIN, Texas — Aari McDonald set a school record with 44 points and Arizona rolled over No. 22 Texas 83-58 on Sunday.
McDonald surpassed the single-game scoring record of 39 she had shared with Davellyn Whyte (2010), shooting 14 of 18 with two 3-pointers and making all 14 of her free throws.
McDonald had 22 points by halftime when the Wildcats (4-0) took a 38-19 lead. Texas cut the lead by four after three periods, but McDonald scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as Arizona cruised to the finish.
Cate Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent and scored 23 points off 21 Texas turnovers.
Joyner Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Charli Collier added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (1-2). Both have recorded double-doubles in all Texas’ games this season.
McDonald set Arizona’s single-season scoring record last season and is the nation’s top returning scorer.
Check out photos from Sunday's game here:
Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) competes against Texas during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) calls out to teammates competing against Arizona during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) drives the ball down court against Arizona during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas guard Celeste Taylor, left, drives around Arizona guard Amari Carter during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) drives around Texas center Charli Collier (35) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Dominique McBryde (20) passes away from Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) looks to shoot against Texas during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas forward Joyner Holmes (24) celebrates scoring against Arizona during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) defends Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) takes a free-throw against Texas during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Dominique McBryde (20) is defended by Texas forward Joyner Holmes (24) and guard Sug Sutton (1) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) passes to guard Amari Carter (0) as the compete against Texas during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas guard Sug Sutton (1) drives around Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) goes for the rebound with Texas forward Jada Underwood (12) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) goes for the rebound with Texas forward Jada Underwood (12) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) drives around guard Celeste Taylor (0) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas guard Sug Sutton (1) drives the ball down court against Arizona during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
