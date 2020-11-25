McKale will look, sound different when Wildcats' season starts. Here's everything that's changed.

“So our fans can at least see them remotely along with those parents who can’t make it here and obviously (the parents of) foreign players,” Mason said. “We will be happy if people worldwide are watching Arizona basketball.”

Fans watching at home on television may not see too many differences, especially since the cameras will be mostly cut tightly to the action.

“Most of the focus is going to be on the floor,” Mason said. “But I would think that based on the camera angles, you’re going to see (cardboard) cutouts as (players) come in and out of timeouts or come in and out of the game.”

The cutouts will be visible in three primary areas: The lower-level folding seats behind the north and south baskets, and behind the team benches. The Zona Zoo cutouts will be placed behind the north basket where students normally sit, while familiar faces will be seen throughout.

“I don’t want to ruin the surprise,” Celona said, “but there will be some good men’s basketball alumni, let’s put it that way.”

Pets will make an appearance, too. Fans can buy cardboard cutouts of themselves or another fans — or their pets — to be placed inside McKale all season for $65. Students’ cutouts are $40.