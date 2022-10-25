Media pick Arizona to finish second in Pac-12 women's basketball race, coaches pick Wildcats third

SAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona women's basketball team was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 this season by the media and third by the coaches.
Stanford was a unanimous choice to win the league in the media poll while the Cardinal received 11 of 12 votes in the coaches poll. Oregon was picked to finish third in the media poll and received one more point than Arizona in the coaches' poll to finish second.
Here's the order of both polls, with total points in voting and first-place votes
2022-23 PAC-12 PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
1. Stanford (28) 336
2. Arizona 291
3. Oregon 275
4. UCLA 237
5. Utah 226
6. Oregon State 181
7. Washington State 170
8. Colorado 145
9. USC 105
10. Washington 78
11. California 71
12. Arizona State 69
2022-23 PAC-12 PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
1. Stanford (11) 121
2. Oregon 101
3. Arizona 100
4. UCLA 91
5. Utah (1) 84
6. Oregon State 62
7. Washington State 61
8. Colorado 55
9. USC 50
10. Washington 28
11. California 21
12. Arizona State 18