Meet AJ Steward, Arizona's fast-rising new running backs coach

“It's not that I'm the running back coach at Arizona; it's that I get to coach the running backs at Arizona, individually, in life. That's something that's really important to me, and this has been a great time for me to really get to know these guys and communicate with them and talk through the battles of everything that's going on in our world.”

What are some of the main tenets that you try to convey to your players?

A: “No. 1, ball security. I tell my guys that as running backs, it doesn't matter who we're playing against. It could be a team that were favored to win by 30 points or to lose by 30. No matter what that team is, if we protect the football, we're always gonna have a chance. If you go put the ball on the ground three or four times against a team that you're predicted to beat, then they're going to have an opportunity to beat you. If you go put the ball on the ground against a team that you're an underdog against, then you're definitely not going to beat them.

“And then the second is standards … attention to detail in every aspect of our game. Not only that, but the energy and effort that we put towards those things. I grade them every day on their finish on any play in practice. Doesn’t matter if they had the ball in their hand, or they're on the backside of a pass play.