Meet the 2021-22 Arizona men's basketball team

Follow him here: Not on Twitter; pellelarsson_ (Instagram)

Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Smart"

Highlight of your offseason: "Just being able to see my family after being away for so long. I’m a big family guy, so it was just being able to see them and be able to hang out with them for a while."

One thing about you others don’t know: "There’s a sport in Europe called padel. It’s like a tennis court with walls that I’m actually pretty good at. I think it comes from Spain, but in Sweden, it’s really taken off."

How did COVID-19 change you? "It definitely made me tougher. I think it made everyone tougher. But just being comfortable being away from family and being by yourself. The biggest thing is being comfortable being alone."

Any NIL sponsorships at home? "There are some (companies) that I like, and I’m definitely going to talk to and reach out to. For now, I can only do Swedish deals, and there's some people I've talked to and some things are in the works, but I can't really be specific."

Favorite basketball movie: "I’ve gotta say 'Coach Carter.' I’ve seen that so many times."