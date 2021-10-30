Meet the 2021-22 Arizona men's basketball team

BENNEDICT MATHURIN
Sophomore, No. 0
From: Montreal
Size: 6 feet 6 inches, 210 pounds
Probable role: Starting wing
Age: 19
Major: Pre-education
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; realbm11 (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Amazing"
Highlight of your offseason: "Gaining a lot of weight"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I speak four languages. I’m normally left-handed, but I was taught to play basketball with my right hand."
How did COVID-19 change you? "I feel like it allowed me to know more of myself, see what’s important for me. Just focus on myself, basically."
If you were eligible for NIL, who would you want to sponsor you? "Whatever company comes first. There’s a restaurant called Baja Café and a lot of people were talking about Eggs Benedict (Mathurin), so I was like, 'I might just get a deal.' I really hope this year the international players can get some deals. Hopefully I can get a meal named after me."
Favorite basketball movie: "'Space Jam.' All time. Michael Jordan, greatest of all time. My favorite player."
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The food. Haitian food. And we have a food called poutine. It’s pretty amazing. If you guys go to Montreal, make sure you guys get poutine. Fries, gravy sauce and cheese."
SHANE NOWELL
Freshman, No. 1
From: Seattle
Size: 6-6, 210
Probable role: Reserve wing
Age: 18
Major: Care, health & society
Follow him here: Not active on Twitter; .shanenowell._(Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Intelligent"
Highlight of your offseason: "Definitely putting on pounds in the weight room has helped me to this point. I can really see the difference in my strength and mobility."
One thing about you others don’t know: "I'm a little bit of a shy guy, but once you get to know me, I'm really opening up. I'm a really nice guy.”
How did COVID-19 change you? "COVID was definitely a huge point of my life. I wasn't allowed to leave home, so I had to figure out ways to better myself, not just basketball-wise but also just grow from a life perspective, becoming more open and just expanding my knowledge. I was pretty much on lockdown."
Any NIL sponsorships? "Shoeplug. They provide shoes to athletes and then you go out and wear them."
Favorite basketball movie: "'Like Mike.' I watched that a lot as a kid growing up."
Favorite thing about your hometown: "We have a lot of good guys there and definitely support each other. We make sure when we go out to the world and other states that we present ourselves very well and represent Seattle."
ADAMA BAL
Freshman, No. 2
From: Le Mans, France
Size: 6-6, 190
Probable role: Reserve wing
Age: 17
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: @adama_bal (Twitter); adamabal_7 (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Paternaliste" (French for fatherly)
Highlight of your offseason: "Arriving in Tucson and getting to know my teammates"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I’m good at PlayStation."
How did COVID-19 change you? "I was at Insep Paris, and we just stayed in the academy. I think it was a great thing for us because we could work a lot on things that we haven't done. Because we have no game in the COVID period, it helps you practice more and get better.
Any NIL sponsorships at home? None
Favorite basketball movie: "Magic Baskets" (the French title for "Like Mike"); "Coach Carter"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The race"
PELLE LARSSON
Sophomore, No. 3
From: Nacka, Sweden
Size: 6-5, 215
Probable role: Starting or key reserve combo guard
Age: 20
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; pellelarsson_ (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Smart"
Highlight of your offseason: "Just being able to see my family after being away for so long. I’m a big family guy, so it was just being able to see them and be able to hang out with them for a while."
One thing about you others don’t know: "There’s a sport in Europe called padel. It’s like a tennis court with walls that I’m actually pretty good at. I think it comes from Spain, but in Sweden, it’s really taken off."
How did COVID-19 change you? "It definitely made me tougher. I think it made everyone tougher. But just being comfortable being away from family and being by yourself. The biggest thing is being comfortable being alone."
Any NIL sponsorships at home? "There are some (companies) that I like, and I’m definitely going to talk to and reach out to. For now, I can only do Swedish deals, and there's some people I've talked to and some things are in the works, but I can't really be specific."
Favorite basketball movie: "I’ve gotta say 'Coach Carter.' I’ve seen that so many times."
Favorite thing about your hometown: "Having my friends and family there to hang out."
DALEN TERRY
Sophomore, No. 4
From: Phoenix
Size: 6-7, 195
Probable role: Starting or key reserve wing
Age: 19
Major: General studies — sports and society
Follow him here: @dalenterry (Twitter); dalenn (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Great"
Highlight of your offseason: "Working"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I have a clothing brand."
How did COVID-19 change you? "I didn’t have any outside distractions. It was just at the gym and going home. You couldn’t really talk to that many people so you’re isolated, and I worked on what I needed to work on."
Any NIL sponsorships? "Clothing brand, Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles"
Favorite basketball movie: "He Got Game"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "All the love I get from people around Phoenix"
JUSTIN KIER
Senior, No. 5
From: Grottoes, Virginia
Size: 6-4, 195
Probable role: Starting or key reserve combo guard
Age: 23
Major: Literacy, learning and leadership (already received undergraduate degree in sports management from George Mason).
Follow him here: @Jkiiiiii__ (Twitter); justinnkier (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Motivated"
Highlight of your offseason: "Meeting guys from different cultures"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I love to travel. I like country music. I like all genres of music."
How did COVID-19 change you? "It gave me another chance to get closer to my family. Through basketball, you’re away from your family a lot. I was at home a lot, enjoying the time I usually don’t get with family."
Any NIL sponsorships? "The Gld Shop, Boosted Biz"
Favorite basketball movie: "The Sandlot"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The community. Very loving. They are who I am, and I’m part of them. They brought me in. They’re the best community in the world, even though it’s a small town."
AZUOLAS TUBELIS
Sophomore, No. 10
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
Size: 6-11, 245
Probable role: Starting post player
Age: 19
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; azuolaz (Instagram, private)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Funny"
Highlight of your offseason: "I improved on my shot and post-up moves."
One thing about you others don’t know: "Before I came to Arizona, I used to spend time with my PC until 4 a.m. playing video games, League of Legends and Thunderstrike."
How did COVID-19 change you? "Now I’m more motivated to play in front of fans."
If you were eligible for NIL, who would you want to sponsor you? "EA Sports"
Favorite basketball movie: "Coach Carter"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "Our traditional food"
OUMAR BALLO
Sophomore, No. 11
From: Koulikoro, Mali
Size: 7-0, 260
Probable role: Reserve center
Age: 19
Major: Communication
Follow him here: @OumarBallo32 (Twitter); oumarballo11 (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Caring"
Highlight of your offseason: "Playing for my national team (in the FIBA U19 World Cup)"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I’m a great FIFA player (on PlayStation4)."
How did COVID-19 change you? "COVID made me realize that nothing is guaranteed, to not take anything for granted."
If you were eligible for NIL, who would you want to sponsor you? "Nike"
Favorite basketball movie: "Coach Carter"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The food. I love all kinds of food from my hometown."
TAUTVILAS TUBELIS
Sophomore, No. 20
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
Size: 6-7, 220
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 19
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; tubelis_ (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Determined"
Highlight of your offseason: "When I stepped out of the plane (upon returning home) and we saw our whole family. That was a really good moment."
One thing about you others don’t know: "I didn’t know what football was at all, but right now I really love it. At first it didn’t make sense for me. Everyone was just tackling. But right now I know the rules, and it’s really interesting."
How did COVID-19 change you? "School was online and masks, of course. Just keep the distance and keep the head on the shoulders."
Any NIL sponsorships at home? "No, not yet"
Favorite basketball movie: "Coach Carter"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "How Old Town Vilnius looks"
ADDISON ARNOLD
Freshman, No. 22
From: Simi Valley, California
Size: 6-3, 185
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 19
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: Not on Twitter or Instagram
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Dedicated"
Highlight of your offseason: "Probably coming out here to Arizona and visiting the school"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I grew up in Hawaii and liked to surf when I was young."
How did COVID-19 change you? "It allowed me to spend more time at home and appreciate the things like basketball with fans, and friends, that I kind of took for granted."
Any NIL sponsorships? "No, but I’m willing. So let me know."
Favorite basketball movie: "Definitely 'Space Jam.' The first one with Michael Jordan."
Favorite thing about your hometown: "My friends from back there"
KIM AIKEN JR.
Senior, No. 24
From: Redlands, California
Size: 6-7, 215
Probable role: Key reserve combo forward
Age: 22
Major: Pursuing masters in public administration (already has undergraduate degree in political science from Eastern Washington)
Follow him here: @kimaikenjr (Twitter); kimaikenjr (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Leader"
Highlight of your offseason: "I went and saw LeBron James play the Suns in Game 3 at the Staples Center, and that was the day before my birthday so it was pretty fun. I saved up some money, bought a ticket, sat pretty close and saw LeBron James live."
One thing about you others don’t know: "When I moved to Redlands, I took on snowboarding and a lot more outdoor activities. In middle school, I became a part of the ski and snowboard club. I try to go snowboarding whenever I can. I don’t know if there’s much snow coming down in Tucson."
How did COVID-19 change you? "I think COVID changed me for the better. Being more independent and self-sufficient. There was a lot of time I was by myself quarantining so there was a lot of thoughts being had and things I needed to get done personally. I took on a lot of stuff to take care of myself."
Any NIL sponsorships? "No. I don’t have that much of a following. I contacted Gatorade and they sent me a polite, 'No thank you.'”
Favorite basketball movie: "Glory Road"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "It’s a big community, a family community. Everyone pretty much knows everyone there. A lot of people went to high school together. It’s a community you’d want to go back to because of the way it is. Hopefully one day I can have a house there. They’re very expensive, but hopefully I can."
KERR KRIISA
Sophomore, No. 25
From: Tartu, Estonia
Size: 6-3, 180
Probable role: Starting point guard
Age: 20
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: @kerrkriisa (Twitter); kkriisa (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Loving"
Highlight of your offseason: "Going to Mr. An’s. That was a pretty good highlight. Several times."
One thing about you others don’t know: "That’s a good question, and I don’t really know. I like to play in front of fans."
How did COVID-19 change you? "Of course, you are thinking about your friends and family more. I feel this kind of changed all our mentalities a little bit. You know, nothing is forever."
Any NIL sponsorships at home? "I haven’t thought about it."
Favorite basketball movie: "Coach Carter"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "Hanging out in our downtown area"
CHRISTIAN KOLOKO
Junior, No. 35
From: Douala, Cameroon
Size: 7-1, 230
Probable role: Starting center
Age: 21
Major: Business management
Follow him here: @kolokojunior1 (Twitter); cjkoloko (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Detail-oriented"
Highlight of your offseason: "Just working out with (Lloyd) when he first got here. He made me change a lot of stuff on my game, and I think that was the highlight."
One thing about you others don’t know: "I used to play soccer growing up, and I still played when I got to the U.S. I lived for soccer for like 15 years."
How did COVID-19 change you? "I realized we have a chance to do what we do every day. There’s a lot of people in the hospital struggling because of COVID, and I had the chance to stay home, work on my game, go to the gym, do what I love to do and stay with my family."
If you were eligible for NIL, who would you want to sponsor you? "I don’t know. Food company. (Raising) Cane's?"
Favorite basketball movie: "'Coach Carter.' I love that movie."
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The food. A lot of different spices, great chicken, great fish."
BEN ACKERLEY
Freshman, No. 44
From: Seattle
Size: 6-1, 170
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 19
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; ben_ack (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Enthusiastic"
Highlight of your offseason: "Finding out that I was going to play basketball here"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I write and eat left-handed but play sports right-handed."
How did COVID-19 change you? "(It) made me grow up and really dedicate myself to what I wanted to do."
Any NIL sponsorships? "MVKO clothing"
Favorite basketball movie: "Space Jam"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "It has seasons, and it’s not 100 degrees."
JORDAN MAINS
Junior, No. 50
From: Scottsdale
Size: 6-6, 200
Probable role: Walk-on forward
Age: 21
Major: Finance
Follow him here: @jordan_mains (Twitter); Jordan_mains (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Compassionate"
Highlight of your offseason: "Spending time with family and friends"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I am 2-0 against my brother in college (Nik Mains is a senior forward at NAU)."
How did COVID-19 change you? "(It) made me more appreciative of social environments."
Any NIL sponsorships? None
Favorite basketball movie: "Space Jam"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "Being with my family"
WILL MENAUGH
Freshman, No. 51
From: Tucson
Size: 6-10, 245
Probable role: Walk-on forward
Age: 18
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: Not on Twitter; wtmenaugh (Instagram)
Describe Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Supportive"
Highlight of your offseason: "I feel like I made a lot of progress in the weight room."
One thing about you others don’t know: "I’m a third-generation Wildcat. All four of my grandparents and my parents went here."
How did COVID-19 change you: "I appreciated some stuff a lot more."
Any NIL sponsorships? "Not right now"
Favorite basketball movie: "White Men Can’t Jump"
Favorite thing about my hometown: "Probably Mt. Lemmon. I love it up there."
GRANT WEITMAN
Sophomore, No. 53
From: Tucson
Size: 6-4, 205
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 19
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: @grant_weitman (Twitter); grantweitman (Instagram)
Tommy Lloyd in one word: "Happy"
Highlight of your offseason: "Just relaxing at home with my family"
One thing about you others don’t know: "I went to high school five minutes down the road from here (Salpointe Catholic High School)."
How did COVID-19 change you? "(It) made me be more thankful for being around friends and being out in the public."
Any NIL sponsorships? No
Favorite basketball movie: "Between 'Coach Carter' and 'Hoosiers'"
Favorite thing about your hometown: "The Mexican food is the best"
TOMMY LLOYD
Head coach
Age: 46
From: Kelso, Washington
College: Whitman, Class of 1998
Follow him here: Not on Twitter or Instagram
JACK MURPHY
Associate head coach
Age: 42
From: Las Vegas
College: Arizona, ’02
Follow him here: @uofacoachmurphy (Twitter); not on Instagram
STEVE ROBINSON
Assistant coach
Age: 63
From: Roanoke, Virginia
College: Radford, '81
Follow him here: @StevRob42
RICCARDO FOIS
Assistant coach
Age: 34
From: Olbia, Italy
College: Pepperdine, '08
Follow him here: @RickFois (Twitter); rick_fois (Instagram)
