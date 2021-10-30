 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021-22 Arizona women's basketball team

Anna Gret Asi

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
ANNA GRET ASI

Freshman, No. 0

Hometown (high school): Tartu, Estonia (Tartu University)

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "I can be awkward."

What's your dream trip? "Australia."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "3-pointer."

Shaina Pellington
SHAINA PELLINGTON

Senior, No. 1

Hometown (high school): Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Dunbarton); transferred from Oklahoma

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "None."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Sprint."

What's your dream trip? "Either Thailand or Dubai."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Maya Moore."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My defensive pressure and shooting."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A crossover."

Taylor Chavez
TAYLOR CHAVEZ

Junior, No. 3 

Hometown (high school): Surprise (Valley Vista); transferred from Oregon

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Making necklaces."

What's your dream trip? "Italy."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "Ball-handling."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "3-pointer, easily."

Madison Conner
MADI CONNER

Freshman, No. 4

Hometown (high school): Chandler (Compass Prep)

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Shoot."

What's your dream trip? "Bora Bora"

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Kelsey Plum."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "Being more consistent."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "Step-back."

Koi Love
KOI LOVE

Junior, No. 5

Hometown (high school): Orlando, Florida (Miami Country Day); transferred from Vanderbilt

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."

What's your dream trip? "Italy."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Maya Moore."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "That crossover is kind of deadly. I’m going with the crossover."

Derin Erdogan
DERIN ERDOGAN

Sophomore, No. 11

Hometown (high school): Istanbul, Turkey (Istanbul Universitesi SK)

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Keep the post in mind, the mentality." 

What's your dream trip? "New York on New Year’s Eve."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "That’s hard. I love (Allie) Quigley, but I will go with Diana Taurasi." 

What did you improve on during the offseason? "I worked on my body, and I lost weight. Also, my 3-point shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "Step-back and 3, like (James) Harden."

Helena Pueyo
HELENA PUEYO

Junior, No. 13

Hometown (high school): Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Segle XXI)

Position: Guard

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."

What's your dream trip? "Australia."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My defense."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A crossover."

Sam Thomas
SAM THOMAS

Senior, No. 14

Hometown (high school): Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial)

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Crunchy."

What do you do better than anyone else? "I think I’m the best dog mom."

What's your dream trip? "Bora Bora."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Sue Bird."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My ball-handling."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."

Aaronette Vonleh
NETTY VONLEH

Freshman, No. 21

Hometown (high school): West Linn, Oregon (West Linn)

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Procrastinate."

What's your dream trip? "Hawaii." 

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "Conditioning."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "Spin move."

Ariyah Copeland
ARIYAH COPELAND

Senior, No. 22

Hometown (high school): Columbus, Georgia (Columbus); grad transfer from Alabama

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Joke."

What's your dream trip? "Egypt."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Tina Thompson."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "Block."

Bendu Yeaney
BENDU YEANEY

Senior, No. 23

Hometown (high school): Portland, Oregon (St. Mary’s Academy); transferred from Indiana

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "I think I dress better than anyone else."

What's your dream trip? "The Bahamas."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "I’ll go with Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My 3-point shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "I like a blocked shot because I can get hyped off it."

Cate Reese
CATE REESE

Senior, No. 25

Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Crunchy."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."

What's your dream trip? "Maldives."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My 3-point shot."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A right-handed move at the basket."

Gisela Sanchez
GISELA SANCHEZ

Freshman, No. 30

Hometown (high school): Barcelona, Spain (Segle XXI)

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."

What do you do better than anyone else? "I generate fast pace in games." 

What's your dream trip? "New York."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "Defense."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "Fast break."

Lauren Ware
LAUREN WARE

Sophomore, No.  32

Hometown (high school): Bismarck, North Dakota (Century)

Position: Forward

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Sing."

What's your dream trip? "Hawaii."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Candace Parker."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "My jumper."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."

Semaj Smith
SEMAJ SMITH

Senior, No. 34

Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (St. Anthony)

Position: Center

Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."

What do you do better than anyone else? "Everything."

What's your dream trip? "Tahiti."

Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "My best friend, Aari McDonald."

What did you improve on during the offseason? "Defense."

What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."

Arizona Head Coach Adia Barnes
ADIA BARNES

Head coach

Age: 44

From: San Diego, California

College: Arizona, 1998

Follow her here: @AdiaBarnes (Twitter), adiab32 (Instagram)

UA head coach Adia Barnes, left, talks with assistant coach Salvo Coppa.
SALVO COPPA

Assistant coach

Age: 42

From: Syracuse, Sicily

College: IULM University, '03

Follow him here: @CoachCoppa (Twitter), salvocoppa (Instagram)

ASHLEY DAVIS

Assistant coach

Age: 37

From: San Antonio, Texas

College: TCU, '05, '07 (master's)

Follow her here: @UofACoachD (Twitter)

ERIN GRANT

Assistant coach

Age: 37

From: Arlington, Texas

College: Texas Tech, '06

Follow her here: @ergrant14 (Twitter), egrant14 (Instagram)

