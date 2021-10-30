Meet the 2021-22 Arizona women's basketball team

ANNA GRET ASI
Freshman, No. 0
Hometown (high school): Tartu, Estonia (Tartu University)
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "I can be awkward."
What's your dream trip? "Australia."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "3-pointer."
SHAINA PELLINGTON
Senior, No. 1
Hometown (high school): Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Dunbarton); transferred from Oklahoma
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "None."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Sprint."
What's your dream trip? "Either Thailand or Dubai."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Maya Moore."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My defensive pressure and shooting."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A crossover."
TAYLOR CHAVEZ
Junior, No. 3
Hometown (high school): Surprise (Valley Vista); transferred from Oregon
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Making necklaces."
What's your dream trip? "Italy."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "Ball-handling."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "3-pointer, easily."
MADI CONNER
Freshman, No. 4
Hometown (high school): Chandler (Compass Prep)
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Shoot."
What's your dream trip? "Bora Bora"
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Kelsey Plum."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "Being more consistent."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "Step-back."
KOI LOVE
Junior, No. 5
Hometown (high school): Orlando, Florida (Miami Country Day); transferred from Vanderbilt
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."
What's your dream trip? "Italy."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Maya Moore."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "That crossover is kind of deadly. I’m going with the crossover."
DERIN ERDOGAN
Sophomore, No. 11
Hometown (high school): Istanbul, Turkey (Istanbul Universitesi SK)
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Keep the post in mind, the mentality."
What's your dream trip? "New York on New Year’s Eve."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "That’s hard. I love (Allie) Quigley, but I will go with Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "I worked on my body, and I lost weight. Also, my 3-point shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "Step-back and 3, like (James) Harden."
HELENA PUEYO
Junior, No. 13
Hometown (high school): Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Segle XXI)
Position: Guard
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."
What's your dream trip? "Australia."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My defense."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A crossover."
SAM THOMAS
Senior, No. 14
Hometown (high school): Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial)
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Crunchy."
What do you do better than anyone else? "I think I’m the best dog mom."
What's your dream trip? "Bora Bora."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Sue Bird."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My ball-handling."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."
NETTY VONLEH
Freshman, No. 21
Hometown (high school): West Linn, Oregon (West Linn)
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Procrastinate."
What's your dream trip? "Hawaii."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "Conditioning."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "Spin move."
ARIYAH COPELAND
Senior, No. 22
Hometown (high school): Columbus, Georgia (Columbus); grad transfer from Alabama
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Joke."
What's your dream trip? "Egypt."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Tina Thompson."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "Block."
BENDU YEANEY
Senior, No. 23
Hometown (high school): Portland, Oregon (St. Mary’s Academy); transferred from Indiana
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "I think I dress better than anyone else."
What's your dream trip? "The Bahamas."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "I’ll go with Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My 3-point shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "I like a blocked shot because I can get hyped off it."
CATE REESE
Senior, No. 25
Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Crunchy."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Dance."
What's your dream trip? "Maldives."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My 3-point shot."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A right-handed move at the basket."
GISELA SANCHEZ
Freshman, No. 30
Hometown (high school): Barcelona, Spain (Segle XXI)
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Chunky."
What do you do better than anyone else? "I generate fast pace in games."
What's your dream trip? "New York."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Diana Taurasi."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "Defense."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "Fast break."
LAUREN WARE
Sophomore, No. 32
Hometown (high school): Bismarck, North Dakota (Century)
Position: Forward
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Sing."
What's your dream trip? "Hawaii."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "Candace Parker."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "My jumper."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."
SEMAJ SMITH
Senior, No. 34
Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (St. Anthony)
Position: Center
Chunky or smooth peanut butter? "Smooth."
What do you do better than anyone else? "Everything."
What's your dream trip? "Tahiti."
Who's the greatest WNBA player of all time? "My best friend, Aari McDonald."
What did you improve on during the offseason? "Defense."
What’s your favorite move on the court? "A block."
ADIA BARNES
Head coach
Age: 44
From: San Diego, California
College: Arizona, 1998
Follow her here: @AdiaBarnes (Twitter), adiab32 (Instagram)
SALVO COPPA
Assistant coach
Age: 42
From: Syracuse, Sicily
College: IULM University, '03
Follow him here: @CoachCoppa (Twitter), salvocoppa (Instagram)
ASHLEY DAVIS
Assistant coach
Age: 37
From: San Antonio, Texas
College: TCU, '05, '07 (master's)
Follow her here: @UofACoachD (Twitter)
ERIN GRANT
Assistant coach
Age: 37
From: Arlington, Texas
College: Texas Tech, '06
Follow her here: @ergrant14 (Twitter), egrant14 (Instagram)