COURTNEY RAMEY | 0

5th year | Guard

From: St. Louis

Size: 6-3, 185 pounds

What he brings: Experienced grad transfer came in 3 1/2 years of high major starting experience; strong perimeter defender; A legitimate “3-and-D“ guy

2022-23 stats: 31 games, 31 starts, 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 40.9 3PT%

Follow him: IG: @courtney_ramey | TW: @CourtneyRamey0

FILIP BOROVICANIN | 1

Freshman | Forward

From: Belgade, Serbia

Size: 6-9, 185 pounds

What he brings: First-year Wildcat with lots of upside as a wing

2022-23 stats: 14 games, 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, 53.8 FG%

Follow him: IG: @borovicanin_4 | TW: @borovicanin_4

ADAMA BAL | 2

Sophomore | Guard

From: Le Mans, France

Size: 6-7, 190 pounds

What he brings: Reserve with a decent shot while playing spot minutes

2022-23 stats: 26 games, 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 35.3 3PT%

Follow him: IG: @adamabal_7 | TW: @adama_bal

PELLE LARSSON | 3

Junior | Guard

From: Nacka, Sweden

Size: 6-5, 215 pounds

What he brings: Last year’s Pac-12 top sixth man; thrived since shifting back to that role midseason; defensive stalwart; can guard any position

2022-23 stats: 34 games, 18 starts, 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 47.4 FG%, 83.5 FT%

Follow him: IG: @pellelarsson_ | TW: @PelleLarsson_

KYLAN BOSWELL | No. 4

Freshman | Guard

From: Champaign, Illinois

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds

What he brings: Skipped senior year of high school to enroll at UA; backup point guard, but also plays alongside Kriisa at times

2022-23 stats: 34 games, 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Follow him: IG: @kylanboswell | TW: @BamBam_Boz

AZUOLAS TUBELIS | 10

Junior | Forward

From: Vilnius, Lithuania

Size: 6-11, 245 pounds

What he brings: Pac-12’s leading scorer and rebounder; Skilled and athletic for his size; Makes game look easy. Quickness, athleticism allows big man to move like a guard

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 33 starts, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 57.5 FG%

Follow him: IG: @azuolaz | TW: @azuolaz10

OUMAR BALLO | 11

R-Junior | Center

From: Koulikoro, Mali

Size: 7-0, 260 pounds

What he brings: Pac-12’s most improved player and tough defender; solid in the post on both ends of court

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 34 starts, 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 64.9 FG%

Follow him: IG: @oumarballo11 | TW: @OumarBallo32

HENRI VEESAAR | 13

Freshman | Forward

Size: 7-0, 200 pounds

From: Tallinn, Estonia

What he brings: Promising freshman big man with upside; runs the floor with good size

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 61.9 FG%

Follow him: IG: @henriveesaar

GRANT WEITMAN | 15

Junior | Guard

Size: 6-4, 205 pounds

From: Tucson

What he brings: Walk-on and scout-team presence; prepped at Salpointe Catholic

2022-23 Stats: 6 games, 0.3 points, 0.3 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @grantweitman

TAUTVILAS TUBELIS | 20

Junior | Forward

Size: 6-7, 220 pounds

From: Vilnius, Lithuania

What he brings: Reserve forward; well-liked teammate and support system for brother Azuolas

2022-23 Stats: 5 games, 0.2 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @tautvilas_

BEN ACKERLEY | 21

Sophomore | Guard

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

From: Seattle

What he brings: Walk-on in second year on UA roster; As high school junior and senior, captain and team MVP

2022-23 Stats: 4 games, 0.3 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @ben_ack | @BenjaminAckerl1

JORDAN MAINS | 22

Senior | Forward

Size: 6-6, 200 pounds

From: Scottsdale

What he brings: Walk-on with longest-tenured presence on UA roster

2022-23 Stats: 8 games, 1 start, 0.8 points, 0.8 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @jordan_mains | TW: @jordan_mains

MATTHEW LANG | 23

5th year | Guard

Size: 6-3, 185 pounds

From: Portland, Oregon

Role: Walk-on point guard; enrolled as grad transfer after graduating from Gonzaga

2022-23 Stats: 8 games, 1 start, 1.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 80.0 FG%

Follow him: IG: @matthewlang23

LUKE CHAMPION | 24

Junior | Forward

Follow him: IG: Suwanee, Georgia

What he brings: Walk-on transfer with one year each of NCAA D-I, D-II experience

2022-23 Stats: no appearances

Follow him: IG: @lukechampion23 | TW: @lukechampion31

KERR KRIISA | 25

Junior | Guard

From: Tartu, Estonia

What he brings: Candid, energetic sparkplug at the point; Sometimes lightning rod with tons of personality on the court

2022-23 Stats: 10.1 points, 5.24 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 76.7 FT%

Follow him: IG: @kkriisa | TW: @kerrkriisa

WILL MENAUGH | 33

Sophomore | Forward

From: Tucson

What he brings: Walk on; prepped locally at Catalina Foothills

2022-23 Stats: 3 games, 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @wtmenaugh

LUC KRYSTKOWIAK | 42

R-Sophomore | Guard

From: Salt Lake City

What he brings: Walk on; former teammate of Pelle Larsson at Utah

2022-23 Stats: 2 games, 2.0 points

Follow him: IG: @lucckrystkoo | TW: @luc777k

DYLAN ANDERSON | 44

Freshman | Forward

From: Gilbert

What he brings: Role player; Former Gatorade Arizona High School Player of the Year

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds

Follow him: IG: @dyl_2022 | TW: @bucketsallday45

CEDRIC HENDERSON JR. | 45

5th year | Guard/Forward

From: Memphis, Tennessee

What he brings: Versatile hybrid forward with a pretty good shooting touch

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 19 starts, 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 41.1 3PT%

Follow him: IG: @cedrich_2 | TW: @CedricHenderso3

TOMMY LLOYD

Head Coach

From: Kelso, Washington

College: Whitman (’98)

JACK MURPHY

Associate Head Coach

From: Las Vegas

College: Arizona (’02)

STEVE ROBINSON

Assistant Coach

From: Roanoke, Virginia

College: Radford (’81)

RICCARDO FOIS

Assistant Coach

From: Olbia, Italy