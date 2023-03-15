COURTNEY RAMEY | 0
5th year | Guard
From: St. Louis
Size: 6-3, 185 pounds
What he brings: Experienced grad transfer came in 3 1/2 years of high major starting experience; strong perimeter defender; A legitimate “3-and-D“ guy
2022-23 stats: 31 games, 31 starts, 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 40.9 3PT%
Follow him: IG: @courtney_ramey | TW: @CourtneyRamey0
FILIP BOROVICANIN | 1
Freshman | Forward
From: Belgade, Serbia
Size: 6-9, 185 pounds
People are also reading…
What he brings: First-year Wildcat with lots of upside as a wing
2022-23 stats: 14 games, 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, 53.8 FG%
Follow him: IG: @borovicanin_4 | TW: @borovicanin_4
ADAMA BAL | 2
Sophomore | Guard
From: Le Mans, France
Size: 6-7, 190 pounds
What he brings: Reserve with a decent shot while playing spot minutes
2022-23 stats: 26 games, 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 35.3 3PT%
Follow him: IG: @adamabal_7 | TW: @adama_bal
PELLE LARSSON | 3
Junior | Guard
From: Nacka, Sweden
Size: 6-5, 215 pounds
What he brings: Last year’s Pac-12 top sixth man; thrived since shifting back to that role midseason; defensive stalwart; can guard any position
2022-23 stats: 34 games, 18 starts, 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 47.4 FG%, 83.5 FT%
Follow him: IG: @pellelarsson_ | TW: @PelleLarsson_
KYLAN BOSWELL | No. 4
Freshman | Guard
From: Champaign, Illinois
Size: 6-2, 195 pounds
What he brings: Skipped senior year of high school to enroll at UA; backup point guard, but also plays alongside Kriisa at times
2022-23 stats: 34 games, 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Follow him: IG: @kylanboswell | TW: @BamBam_Boz
AZUOLAS TUBELIS | 10
Junior | Forward
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
Size: 6-11, 245 pounds
What he brings: Pac-12’s leading scorer and rebounder; Skilled and athletic for his size; Makes game look easy. Quickness, athleticism allows big man to move like a guard
2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 33 starts, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 57.5 FG%
Follow him: IG: @azuolaz | TW: @azuolaz10
OUMAR BALLO | 11
R-Junior | Center
From: Koulikoro, Mali
Size: 7-0, 260 pounds
What he brings: Pac-12’s most improved player and tough defender; solid in the post on both ends of court
2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 34 starts, 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 64.9 FG%
Follow him: IG: @oumarballo11 | TW: @OumarBallo32
HENRI VEESAAR | 13
Freshman | Forward
Size: 7-0, 200 pounds
From: Tallinn, Estonia
What he brings: Promising freshman big man with upside; runs the floor with good size
2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 61.9 FG%
Follow him: IG: @henriveesaar
GRANT WEITMAN | 15
Junior | Guard
Size: 6-4, 205 pounds
From: Tucson
What he brings: Walk-on and scout-team presence; prepped at Salpointe Catholic
2022-23 Stats: 6 games, 0.3 points, 0.3 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @grantweitman
TAUTVILAS TUBELIS | 20
Junior | Forward
Size: 6-7, 220 pounds
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
What he brings: Reserve forward; well-liked teammate and support system for brother Azuolas
2022-23 Stats: 5 games, 0.2 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @tautvilas_
BEN ACKERLEY | 21
Sophomore | Guard
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
From: Seattle
What he brings: Walk-on in second year on UA roster; As high school junior and senior, captain and team MVP
2022-23 Stats: 4 games, 0.3 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @ben_ack | @BenjaminAckerl1
JORDAN MAINS | 22
Senior | Forward
Size: 6-6, 200 pounds
From: Scottsdale
What he brings: Walk-on with longest-tenured presence on UA roster
2022-23 Stats: 8 games, 1 start, 0.8 points, 0.8 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @jordan_mains | TW: @jordan_mains
MATTHEW LANG | 23
5th year | Guard
Size: 6-3, 185 pounds
From: Portland, Oregon
Role: Walk-on point guard; enrolled as grad transfer after graduating from Gonzaga
2022-23 Stats: 8 games, 1 start, 1.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 80.0 FG%
Follow him: IG: @matthewlang23
LUKE CHAMPION | 24
Junior | Forward
Follow him: IG: Suwanee, Georgia
What he brings: Walk-on transfer with one year each of NCAA D-I, D-II experience
2022-23 Stats: no appearances
Follow him: IG: @lukechampion23 | TW: @lukechampion31
KERR KRIISA | 25
Junior | Guard
From: Tartu, Estonia
What he brings: Candid, energetic sparkplug at the point; Sometimes lightning rod with tons of personality on the court
2022-23 Stats: 10.1 points, 5.24 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 76.7 FT%
Follow him: IG: @kkriisa | TW: @kerrkriisa
WILL MENAUGH | 33
Sophomore | Forward
From: Tucson
What he brings: Walk on; prepped locally at Catalina Foothills
2022-23 Stats: 3 games, 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @wtmenaugh
LUC KRYSTKOWIAK | 42
R-Sophomore | Guard
From: Salt Lake City
What he brings: Walk on; former teammate of Pelle Larsson at Utah
2022-23 Stats: 2 games, 2.0 points
Follow him: IG: @lucckrystkoo | TW: @luc777k
DYLAN ANDERSON | 44
Freshman | Forward
From: Gilbert
What he brings: Role player; Former Gatorade Arizona High School Player of the Year
2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds
Follow him: IG: @dyl_2022 | TW: @bucketsallday45
CEDRIC HENDERSON JR. | 45
5th year | Guard/Forward
From: Memphis, Tennessee
What he brings: Versatile hybrid forward with a pretty good shooting touch
2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 19 starts, 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 41.1 3PT%
Follow him: IG: @cedrich_2 | TW: @CedricHenderso3
TOMMY LLOYD
Head Coach
From: Kelso, Washington
College: Whitman (’98)
JACK MURPHY
Associate Head Coach
From: Las Vegas
College: Arizona (’02)
STEVE ROBINSON
Assistant Coach
From: Roanoke, Virginia
College: Radford (’81)
RICCARDO FOIS
Assistant Coach
From: Olbia, Italy
College: Pepperdine (’08)
Get to know head coach Adia Barnes' Arizona Wildcats women's basketball roster ahead of the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament.
In this Series
NCAA EXTRA: Stories, photos and more ahead of both Arizona basketball teams' debuts in 2023 NCAA tourneys
-
Updated
After NCAA Tournament struggles, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis put in work to elevate his game — and his team
-
Updated
Greg Hansen’s Guide to the 2023 NCAA Tournament(s) — Part 1
-
Updated
Greg Hansen’s Guide to the 2023 NCAA Tournament(s) — Part 2
- 11 updates