Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team

0 Courtney Ramey

Class: Senior

From: St. Louis, Missouri

Size: 6 feet 3 inches, 185 pounds

Probable role: Starting combo guard

Age: 23

Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program)

Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip."

Favorite food from home: "Chinese fried rice from St. Louis, Missouri, is the best food you’ll probably eat in your life."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram. I’m not a big social media guy, but Instagram is probably my favorite."

Favorite music artist: "NoCap. I don’t listen to a lot of mainstream people. I like to listen to more low-key people."

All-time favorite shoe: "Being from St. Louis, and (St. Louis rapper) Nelly having a song called ('Air Force Ones'), Air Forces and Jordan Concords are my favorite."

1 Filip Borovicanin

Class: Freshman

From: Belgrade, Serbia

Size: 6-9, 185

Probable role: Reserve wing

Age: 18

Major: Undecided

Follow him here: @borovicanin_4 (Twitter), borovicanin_4 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "I like that retro style, but it’s still fresh."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "(Fellow Serbian) Dusan Ristic."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Play on two feet."

Favorite food from home: "Spaghetti bolognese."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Drake."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobes."

2 Adama Bal

Class: Sophomore

From: Le Mans, France

Size: 6-7, 190

Probable role: Reserve wing

Age: 18

Major: Undecided

Follow him here: @adama_bal (Twitter), adamabal_7 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The cactus logo. Brings us back to when I wasn’t even born."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "(Andre) Iguodala. I grew up watching his highlights and I found out when I came here that he went here."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "'Be a one-for-one guy.' That’s what he always tells us."

Favorite food from home: "Tchep (Senegalese rice dish), my mom’s food, because she’s from Senegal."

Favorite social media to use: "I’m more a Snapchat guy, because I feel it’s more private."

Favorite music artist: "American? Little Tjay."

All-time favorite shoe: "KD 4s."

3 Pelle Larsson

Class: Junior

From: Nacka, Sweden

Size: 6-5, 215

Probable role: Starting wing

Age: 21

Major: Applied humanities/business administration

Follow him here: @PelleLarsson_ (Twitter), pellelarsson_ (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "Tradition. The uniforms look like (those worn by) the guys who came before us and made it possible for us to play."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Probably Kerr Kriisa. … All right, (if it has to be a former player), in two years, I will say Kerr Kriisa."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "He has a lot of things. We talk a lot about toughness, especially what we learned from last year. I think toughness is the biggest topic of this year."

Favorite food from home: "My dad's cooking. He’s a really good chef. So whatever he makes, and if it's on the table, definitely."

Favorite social media to use: Instagram

Favorite music artist: "Abba. I had 'Dancing Queen' (as an intro song) last year and then 'Angeleyes' this year, so I switched it up."

All-time favorite shoe: "(Nike Air Zoom) G.T. Cut."

4 Kylan Boswell

Class: Freshman

From: Champaign, Illinois.

Size: 6-2, 195

Probable role: Reserve combo guard

Age: 17

Major: Undeclared

Follow him here: @BamBam_Boz (Twitter), kylanboswell (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The (wordmark) logo. I wish the red one had the same (font) as this one. But definitely the logo. It's my favorite part."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "I’d definitely say Steve. I've watched some of his older film. I've always loved Steve Kerr, his coaching mentality and his mentality on the court when he was playing."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "He always brings up having, like, a dog mentality. That's always been my mentality really, being aggressive. That really sticks out to me."

Favorite food from home: "My favorite meal my mom makes — it’s is a Cuban meal with skirt steak, black beans, white rice, chimichurri with plantains and sugar. And then I always like dessert, vanilla ice cream."

Favorite social media to use: "Probably Instagram. Instagram has everything, basically."

Favorite music artist: "Lil Wayne. I always listen to him before games."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kyries. Kyrie 5s are my favorite."

10 Azoulas Tubelis

Class: Junior

From: Vilnius, Lithuania

Size: 6-11, 245

Probable role: Starting power forward

Age: 20

Major: General Studies/Social Behavior and Human Understanding

Follow him here: @azuolaz10 (Twitter), azuolaz (Instagram, private)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "They’re more simple. You can see it’s kind of old school. I like the vintage stuff."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Jason Terry, probably. Because he’s an unbelievable shooter and he was my coach here (an assistant in 2020-21)."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "I love you, but ... and then if you did something wrong …"

Favorite food from home: "When our mom cooks. Pancakes probably (the most)."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Depeche Mode."

All-time favorite shoe: "Nike Hyperdunk 2012."

11 Oumar Ballo

Class: Junior

From: Koulikoro, Mali

Size: 7-0, 260

Probable role: Starting center

Age: 20

Major: General Studies/Sports and Society

Follow him here: @OumarBallo32 (Twitter), oumarballo11 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The design, the font. I like how it’s a throwback."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "I’d probably say JET (Jason Terry). I like his personality and he’s always a guy who has a smile and brings energy."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "I love you like a son, but …"

Favorite food from home: "Yassa Poulet (chicken with rice and onion)."

Favorite social media to use: "Snapchat and Instagram, but most important I like WhatsApp is used more back home and I can call my family."

Favorite music artist: "Pop Smoke, all time, for sure."

All-time favorite shoe: "KDs. I like 13 and 12."

13 Henri Veesaar

Class: Freshman

From: Tallin, Estonia

Size: 6-10, 200

Probable role: Starting or key reserve post player

Age: 18

Major: Undecided

Follow him here: Not on Twitter, henriveesaar (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "I love the blue uniforms and the font of the logo. It feels like I’m representing the past. It feels amazing."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Deandre Ayton. Six or seven years ago, I got into college basketball and he was one of my favorite players. I liked seeing his footwork in the post. He was very light on his feet and moved super quick in the post. He doesn’t get stuck."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Run the floor."

Favorite food from home: "Probably my mom’s lasagna. When I moved to Madrid (in 2019), I didn’t like to eat beef but I started loving it. The level that they grill at and make meat is amazing. It’s so high quality."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram and TikTok. TikTok is a little bit addictive."

Favorite music artist: "J Cole, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie."

All-time favorite shoe: "KD 7s."

15 Grant Weitman

Class: Junior

From: Tucson

Size: 6-4, 205

Probable role: Walk-on guard

Age: 20

Major: Applied Humanities/Business Administration

Follow him here: @grant_weitman (Twitter), grantweitman (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My overall favorite part is that we went retro. I grew up in Tucson, so it was cool to see us go back to the old uniforms."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Derrick Williams. It was it was great seeing him have his run that one year (2010-11)."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Filip (Borovicanin), you are not in Serbia anymore."

Favorite food from home: "Easy — tacos are the best. Tacos Apson."

Favorite social media to use: "Twitter."

Favorite music artist: "Pop Smoke."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobe 6s."

20 Tautvilas Tubelis

Class: Junior

From: Vilnius, Lithuania

Size: 6-7, 220

Probable role: Reserve forward

Age: 20

Major: Communication

Follow him here: Not on Twitter, tubelis_ (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The side of the shorts, the Cats, and the Arizona font."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Of the players I played with, it would be Matt Weyand, because he’s hilarious. But all-time, I think it would be Gilbert Arenas because the only player I watched was him. I was just obsessed with him; I don’t know."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Small things matter."

Favorite food from home: "My mom’s (home-)cooked food. Traditional Lithuanian food, (including) cepelinai (potato-meat dumplings)."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Mark Wystrach (Tucson-based singer for Midland)."

All-time favorite shoe: "Nike Hyperdunk 2012s."

21 Ben Ackerley

Class: Sophomore

From: Seattle

Size: 6-1, 170

Probable role: Walk-on guard

Age: 20

Major: Pre-business

Follow him here: @BenjaminAckerl1 (Twitter), ben_ack (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "I really like the ‘Cats’ on the shorts."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Probably Richard Jefferson, just because he comes back and hangs out with us a lot."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "'Together' — that's a big theme for him. It represents the program all the way from managers, players, coaches, trainers … media, team, anybody involved. So together, on and off the court."

Favorite food from home: "We have good sushi up in Seattle being on the water. So, I’ll going to go with sushi. … I was a big California roll guy."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram, it’s just the classic."

Favorite music artist: "I’ll go with Michael Jackson."

All-time favorite shoe: "The Jordan 1."

22 Jordan Mains

Class: Senior

From: Scottsdale

Size: 6-6, 200

Probable role: Walk-on forward

Age: 22

Major: Finance

Follow him here: @jordan_mains (Twitter), Jordan_mains (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "I would have to go the ‘Cats’ on the leg sleeve or the old like vintage logo on the waistband."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Matt Weyand. Matt was my that was my roommate sophomore year — one of my really, really good friends. Had a legendary career at UA, so I'm going to go Matt Weyand."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "My favorite is when he says, 'Let's bring it in.' That's probably my favorite phrase, but probably, 'Just do the little things.' It's a really important factor of our team. And I think when a lot of guys are doing little things, we're really good team."

Favorite food from home: "There's a really good deli spot that's like three minutes from my house that I always get breakfast sandwiches from. It's called JJ’s Deli. It's probably my favorite."

Favorite social media to use: "I'd say Instagram. That's probably what I'm most active on."

Favorite music artist: "I'm going to go with Drake. He has a very wide range of music, so whatever I'm feeling, I can listen to him."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobe 8."

23 Matt Lang

Class: Senior

From: Portland

Size: 6-3, 185

Probable role: Walk-on guard

Age: 23

Major: Accounting (graduate program)

Follow him here: Not on Twitter, matthewlang23 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The Wildcat on the side is the coolest part to me."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Steve Kerr, because we’re both shooters."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "I’d probably say the one he uses the most is, ‘Hey, hey, hey’ really fast. It kind of sticks."

Favorite food from home: "I’ll have to go with a restaurant called Habibi in Portland. It’s Mediterranean and it’s really good. (I get) chicken shawarma."

Favorite social media to use: "Twitter, but I'm not very active on Twitter. So, to use I’d probably say Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Drake and Gunner."

All-time favorite shoe: "I’ll probably keep it classic with the Jordan 1 off the court, and on the court, the Paul George's."

24 Luke Champion

Class: Junior

From: Suwanee, Georgia

Size: 6-8, 205

Probable role: Walk-on forward

Age: 21

Major: Applied Humanities/Business Administration

Follow him here: @lukechampion31 (Twitter), lukechampion31 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The classic look."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Steve Kerr. He’s a legend."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Dig deep."

Favorite food from home: "Sumo Hibachi & Wings. It’s like the best wings and fried rice ever."

Favorite social media to use: "TikTok."

Favorite music artist: "I’m going to have to go with Drake."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobes."

25 Kerr Kriisa

Class: Junior

From: Tartu, Estonia

Size: 6-3, 190

Probable role: Starting point guard

Age: 21

Major: Interdisciplinary Studies/Social Behavior and Human Understanding

Follow him here: @kerrkriisa (Twitter), kkriisa (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The cactus. I do like to cactus a lot."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "I’m gonna say Pelle (Larsson) in two years."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Play on two feet."

Favorite food from home: "Grandma’s soups, (including) Seljanka (a salty-sour soup with multiple meats, pickles and olives)."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Rod Wave and Youngboy."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobes. All of them."

33 Will Menaugh

Class: Sophomore

From: Tucson

Size: 6-10, 245

Probable role: Walk-on forward

Age: 19

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Follow him here: Not on Twitter, wtmenaugh (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "I really like the throwback block letters. I think it looks good, but then the stripes on the side are nice, too. I like those little gradients."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why? "I’d say one of the best is Reggie Geary. His son, Quincy went to my high school (Catalina Foothills). Reggie was there pretty often, and he coached a little bit for us. I'd say I have the best relationship with him."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "You have to be a one-for-one-guy,’ which means you have to do it right the first time and there are no second chances."

Favorite food from home: "I like El Charro. Their enchiladas are good, their tacos … it’s all pretty good there."

Favorite social media to use: "I wouldn't say I'm a huge social media guy, but probably Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "That’s hard. There are too many genres. My favorite rapper is Kendrick Lamar. I listen to a bunch of different types of music, it's hard to pick just one favorite."

All-time favorite shoe: "I really like Kobes. I wore Kobes throughout all of high school, pretty much."

42 Luc Krystkowiak

Class: Sophomore

From: Salt Lake City

Size: 6-4, 195

Probable role: Walk-on guard

Age: 21

Major: Communication

Follow him here: @luc777k (Twitter), lucckrystkoo (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "Probably the feeling. They're so comfortable. I mean, they look great all around. I really have no complaints."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why? "Steve Kerr, just because my dad (former Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak) played with him, and I got to know him pretty well down in San Diego."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Probably 'Hey,' because he's always trying to get our attention."

Favorite food from home: "Thai Spice in Salt Lake City. I'll get the Pad Thai and then the yellow curry. So that's kind of my go-to meal. I’m a big curry guy."

Favorite social media to use: "Probably Instagram. I'm really not on social media a whole lot but more Instagram than anything else."

Favorite music artist: "That’s tough; probably Young Buck."

All-time favorite shoe: "The whole (Nike) Travis Scott collection is my favorite. So, I can't really pick a favorite out of those."

44 Dylan Anderson

Class: Freshman

From: Gilbert

Size: 7-0, 240

Probable role: Reserve center

Age: 19

Major: Undecided

Follow him here: @bucketsallday45 (Twitter), dyl_2022

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The logo, how it looks older."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Probably Deandre Ayton, because he was such a beast."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip."

Favorite food from home: "Enchiladas."

Favorite social media to use: "Instagram."

Favorite music artist: "Luke Combs."

All-time favorite shoe: "(Jordan) Space Gray 11s."

45 Cedric Henderson Jr.

Class: Senior

From: Memphis

Size: 6-6, 200

Probable role: Reserve forward

Age: 22

Major: Information science

Follow him here: @CedricHenderso3 (Twitter), cedrich_2 (Instagram)

Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "The 'Cats' (on the shorts)."

Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Channing Frye, because he worked his ass off. He always tried hard and gave it his all."

What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Effort."

Favorite food from home: My grandfather’s barbecue: Ribs, smoked sausage, brisket. He makes all of it."

Favorite social media to use: "TikTok, probably."

Favorite music artist: "J Cole."

All-time favorite shoe: "Kobes. Kobe 9s high-tops."

Tommy Lloyd

Head coach

Age: 47

From: Kelso, Washington

College: Whitman, Class of 1998

Follow him here: Not on Twitter nor Instagram

Jack Murphy

Associate head coach

Age: 43

From: Las Vegas

College: Arizona, '02

Follow him here: @uofacoachmurphy (Twitter), not on Instagram

Steve Robinson

Assistant coach

Age: 64

From: Roanoke, Virginia

College: Radford, '81

Follow him here: @coachuazhoops (Twitter), heelscoach (Instagram)

Riccardo Fois

Assistant coach

Age: 35

From: Olbia, Italy

College: Pepperdine, '08