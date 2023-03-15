SHAINA PELLINGTON | 1
5th year | Guard
From: Pickering, Ontario, Canada
Size: 5-8
What she brings: Pac-12’s Most Improved; exciting to watch; often enough if she has a good game, everybody has a good game
2022-23 stats: 28 games, 27 starts; 13.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds
Follow her: IG: @shayp14_
MADISON CONNER | 4
Sophomore | Guard
From: Chandler
Size: 5-11
What she brings: Deadly 3-point shooter who has turned into an all-around player; a spark off bench
2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 1 start, 6.1 points, 93.8 ft%, 37.8 3pt%
Follow her: IG: @madisonconner.2
LEMYAH HYLTON | 10
Freshman | Guard
From: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Size: 5-11
What she brings: Uses length to defend tough opponents
2022-23 stats: 14 games, 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds
Follow her: IG: @lemyahhylton
ESMERY MARTINEZ | 12
Senior | Forward
From: Hato Mayor del Rey, Dominican Republic
Size: 6-2
What she brings: Does bit of everything. when on the court, impacts entire game — offensively and defensively
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 30 starts, 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 50.2 FG%
Follow her: IG: @smeri.martinez
HELENA PUEYO | 13
Senior | Guard
From: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Size: 6-0
What she brings: Stat-stuffer; All-Pac-12 Defensive player who can dish, knock down 3
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 6 starts, 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 50.0 FG%
Follow her: IG: @helenapueyo
KAILYN GILBERT | 15
Freshman | Guard
From: Tampa Bay, Florida
Size: 5-8
What she brings: Can create shots for herself; not afraid to challenge opposition
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 5.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 35.1 3PT%,
Follow her: IG: @kailyngilbert_
PARIS CLARK | 22
Freshman | Guard
From: The Bronx, New York
Size: 5-8
What she brings: Can turn game on a dime with steals, rebounds, scoring
2022-23 stats: 22 games, 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 42.9 3PT%
Follow her: IG: @pariss.22
LAUREN FIELDS | 23
Senior | Guard
From: Shawnee, Oklahoma
Size: 5-9
What she brings: Lockdown defender; senses the big moment and often delivers
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 28 starts, 4.5 points, 2.4 rebounds
Follow her: IG: @laurendfields
CATE REESE | 25
5th year | Forward
From: Cypress, Texas
Size: 6-2
What she brings: 4-time All-Pac-12 player with big inside presence
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 30 starts, 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 44.7 FG%
Follow her: IG: @Cate_Reese25
JADE LOVILLE | 30
5th year | Guard/Forward
From: Scottsdale
Size: 5-11
What she brings: Transfer from ASU; puts the jump in jump-shot
2022-23 stats: 30 games, 28 starts, 10.2 points, 37.1 FG%
Follow her: IG: @jadeloville
LAUREN WARE | 32
Junior | Forward
From: Bismarck, North Dakota
Size: 6-5
What she brings: Hasn’t played this year (injury) but considered best post defender, communicator on team in 2021-22
2022-23 stats: no appearances
Follow her: IG: @laurenxware
MAYA NNAJI | 34
Freshman | Forward
From: Hopkins, Minnesota
Size: 6-4
What she brings: Controls inside with scoring, blocks and rebounds; 2022-23 just tip of iceberg for 5-star recruit
2022-23 stats: 27 games, 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 47.1 FG%
Follow her: IG: @maya_nnaji
ADIA BARNES
Head Coach
From: San Diego
College: Arizona (’98)
SALVO COPPA
Assistant Coach
From: Syracuse, Sicily, Italy
College: IULM University (’03)
ASHLEY DAVIS
Assistant Coach
From: San Antonio
College: TCU (’05, ’07)
ERIN GRANT
Assistant Coach
From: Arlington, Texas
College: Texas Tech (’06)
