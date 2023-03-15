SHAINA PELLINGTON | 1

5th year | Guard

From: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Size: 5-8

What she brings: Pac-12’s Most Improved; exciting to watch; often enough if she has a good game, everybody has a good game

2022-23 stats: 28 games, 27 starts; 13.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds

Follow her: IG: @shayp14_

MADISON CONNER | 4

Sophomore | Guard

From: Chandler

Size: 5-11

What she brings: Deadly 3-point shooter who has turned into an all-around player; a spark off bench

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 1 start, 6.1 points, 93.8 ft%, 37.8 3pt%

Follow her: IG: @madisonconner.2

LEMYAH HYLTON | 10

Freshman | Guard

From: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Size: 5-11

What she brings: Uses length to defend tough opponents

2022-23 stats: 14 games, 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds

Follow her: IG: @lemyahhylton

ESMERY MARTINEZ | 12

Senior | Forward

From: Hato Mayor del Rey, Dominican Republic

Size: 6-2

What she brings: Does bit of everything. when on the court, impacts entire game — offensively and defensively

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 30 starts, 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 50.2 FG%

Follow her: IG: @smeri.martinez

HELENA PUEYO | 13

Senior | Guard

From: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Size: 6-0

What she brings: Stat-stuffer; All-Pac-12 Defensive player who can dish, knock down 3

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 6 starts, 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 50.0 FG%

Follow her: IG: @helenapueyo

KAILYN GILBERT | 15

Freshman | Guard

From: Tampa Bay, Florida

Size: 5-8

What she brings: Can create shots for herself; not afraid to challenge opposition

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 5.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 35.1 3PT%,

Follow her: IG: @kailyngilbert_

PARIS CLARK | 22

Freshman | Guard

From: The Bronx, New York

Size: 5-8

What she brings: Can turn game on a dime with steals, rebounds, scoring

2022-23 stats: 22 games, 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 42.9 3PT%

Follow her: IG: @pariss.22

LAUREN FIELDS | 23

Senior | Guard

From: Shawnee, Oklahoma

Size: 5-9

What she brings: Lockdown defender; senses the big moment and often delivers

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 28 starts, 4.5 points, 2.4 rebounds

Follow her: IG: @laurendfields

CATE REESE | 25

5th year | Forward

From: Cypress, Texas

Size: 6-2

What she brings: 4-time All-Pac-12 player with big inside presence

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 30 starts, 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 44.7 FG%

Follow her: IG: @Cate_Reese25

JADE LOVILLE | 30

5th year | Guard/Forward

From: Scottsdale

Size: 5-11

What she brings: Transfer from ASU; puts the jump in jump-shot

2022-23 stats: 30 games, 28 starts, 10.2 points, 37.1 FG%

Follow her: IG: @jadeloville

LAUREN WARE | 32

Junior | Forward

From: Bismarck, North Dakota

Size: 6-5

What she brings: Hasn’t played this year (injury) but considered best post defender, communicator on team in 2021-22

2022-23 stats: no appearances

Follow her: IG: @laurenxware

MAYA NNAJI | 34

Freshman | Forward

From: Hopkins, Minnesota

Size: 6-4

What she brings: Controls inside with scoring, blocks and rebounds; 2022-23 just tip of iceberg for 5-star recruit

2022-23 stats: 27 games, 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 47.1 FG%

Follow her: IG: @maya_nnaji

ADIA BARNES

Head Coach

From: San Diego

College: Arizona (’98)

SALVO COPPA

Assistant Coach

From: Syracuse, Sicily, Italy

College: IULM University (’03)

ASHLEY DAVIS

Assistant Coach

From: San Antonio

College: TCU (’05, ’07)

ERIN GRANT

Assistant Coach

From: Arlington, Texas