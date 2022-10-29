Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team

1 Shaina Pellington

Class: Fifth-year senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

Hometown (high school): Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Dunbarton); Transfer from Oklahoma

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "I’d probably say it’s me, Jade (Loville), and probably Paris (Clark)… I’d probably go with the (Jordan) 1s, they go well with everything, I’m a 1’s kind of gal."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Anything with vanilla and Oreo …sprinkles in there, I just like a little bit of everything. Screamery is pretty good around here."

Who is your favorite superhero? "I like Ironman; Ironman is tough."

What's the last book that blew you away or your favorite binge show? "Coach Adia gave us this book to read. It was supposed to teach us how to embrace the journey, and on personal development. We read it in the offseason last year as a team.

"I have a lot of favorite TV shows. I am really liking the Jeffrey Dahmer documentary. I like the eerie feeling shows, like 'You.'"

What's the best thing about Arizona? "Because I’m Canadian, I’m going to say the weather, and the people. The people are cool and really love us."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? Consistency in my perimeter shooting. From the beginning of summer, I had to improve my form and technique a lot. Once I got my form corrected it is just repetition and getting as many shots up as I can.

4 Madi Conner

Class: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown (high school): Chandler (AZ Compass Prep)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Jade or Paris has the best sneaker game on the team."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Brownie."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Superman is my favorite superhero."

What's the last book that blew you away or your favorite binge show?

"I’m not really watching anything right now, but either 'Breaking Bad' or 'Grey’s Anatomy.'"

What's the best thing about Arizona? "The weather."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "All of my physical attributes — getting stronger."

10 Lemyah Hylton

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown (high school): London, Ontario, Canada (Southwest Academy Girls Prep)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Paris has the best sneaker game."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Chocolate chip cookie dough. It has to be Ben & Jerry’s, though; it has to be."

Who is your favorite superhero? "She’s not a superhero, but I love Maleficent."

What's the last book that blew you away or your favorite binge show? "'To Kill a Mockingbird.' I read it in school. (TV show is) 'Scandal' or 'Grey’s Anatomy.'"

What's the best thing about Arizona? "Everything! The community, the palm trees, the weather, the culture."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "My time management skills as a student-athlete."

12 Esmery Martinez

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Hometown (high school): Hato Mayor Del Ray, Dominican Republic (Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Tennessee); transferred from West Virginia.

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Paris has the best sneaker game."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Strawberry and vanilla."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Superwoman."

What's the last book that blew you away or your favorite binge show:? "'All-American' is my favorite TV show."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "The team, the weather, everything."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "I bring energy to the team."

13 Helena Pueyo

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

Hometown (high school): Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Segle XXI)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Esmery. She wears one blue show and one red shoe. That’s very Wildcat."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Chocolate."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Elastigirl from 'The Incredibles' because I like her superpower."

What's your favorite show to binge? "Harry Potter. It is not really a TV series, but the movies and the books."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "The sunsets."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "My defense."

15 Kailyn Gilbert

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

Hometown (high school): Tampa, Florida (IMG Academy)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Paris has the best sneaker game on the team."

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? "Cookies and cream."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Jean Grey because she can do literally anything."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite binge show? "The Percy Jackson series and 'X-Men' is my favorite TV show."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "The weather. I love the heat."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "Being in the moment."

22 Paris Clark

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

Hometown (high school): Bronx, New York (Long Island Lutheran)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "I’m going to choose myself."

What's your favorite shoe? "Probably I’m going to say Jordan 1s."

What's your favorite ice cream? "I’m pretty basic, so vanilla and sprinkles."

Who is your favorite superhero? "I don’t really watch superheroes, but I have watched 'The Flash' and that was pretty cool."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite binge show? "I would say 'The Inner Game of Tennis.' Lately I have been watching the Dahmer series on Netflix, but my favorite show of all time I binge is 'Grey’s Anatomy.'"

What's the best thing about Arizona? "Just the community aspect and how welcoming everyone is."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "I've been looking to improve my jump shot and getting that more consistent also my mid-range."

23 Lauren Fields

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-9

Hometown (high school): Shawnee, OK (Shawnee); Transferred from Oklahoma State

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "I would say Shaina or Jade."

What's your favorite ice cream? "Chocolate ice cream. I like nuts on my ice cream, which is kinda weird, but…."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Superwoman or a woman… because I’m all for women empowerment."

Last book that blew you away or favorite show to binge? "Right now, I’m watching the Jeffrey Dahmer series. It's kinda creepy. I like documentaries and series like that."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "It’s a lot, but right now it's my teammates."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "Just being more consistent. I think about my stats, and I feel like I could shoot the ball better. That’s what I’m working on for this season."

25 Cate Reese

Class: Fifth-year senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Probably either Paris or Maya. I would say they have a lot of sneakers."

What's your favorite ice cream? "Either cookie dough or birthday cake. I like really sweet things. I like whipped cream, sprinkles, really anything other than fruit. I do not like fruit in my desert. They are two separate things for me."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Ironman."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite show to binge? "I read 'It Ends With Us' and I liked that. Right now, I’m watching 'The Kardashians' and I was watching the Jeffrey Dahmer series."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "I would say the community, they really love women’s basketball especially now since we are better. So, being able to fill the stands is something that's crazy to see the transition from having hundreds of people to thousands. I think that was really exciting to see and know that I was a part of building that."

What's your biggest improvement over last season? "Well, I looked to rehab a lot, I couldn’t really do a lot of skills stuff."

30 Jade Loville

Class: Fifth-year senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown (high school): Scottsdale (Skyline, WA); transferred from ASU.

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "That’s a tough question. I’d like to claim it, but now I’m looking at Esmery, she has her (Jordan) 1s on. I know Shaina has some nice kicks. Freshmen put it on as well… Throw me in there too.

What's your favorite shoe? "Probably Jordan 3s, I feel like Jordan 3s are comfortable and I like their colorways and everything."

What's your favorite ice cream? "Coffee ice cream, unless it’s later. Then, I think it’s going to keep me up so then I try to go to cookie dough. I try to go dairy-free, but when it comes to ice cream, you can’t really do that. Definitely coffee."

Who is your favorite superhero? "Got to go Wakanda Forever ('Black Panther'). I love watching the movies."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite show to binge? "I have two favorites right now. 'It Takes What It Takes.' It's just like a sports mind (book). It’s mastering the mind of sports, working on what you're thinking off the court, on the court. Getting through humps, the highs and lows and just mastering your mind. That was a really good book over the summer. The other one was 'Crazy Faith.' My faith is everything to me, so just getting that crazy faith and really instilling that and making sure my faith is strong through everything.

"I just watched Jeffrey Dahmer; everyone is watching that right now. It’s spooky — I just finished the last episode last night — but it was so good. I love shows like that."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "Just the community. The people are everything. It’s like a pro team being here and knowing that all these fans are going to come out and support us. I love that and I hope that we can give back to them as much as they put into us."

What's your biggest improvement from last season? "I think just doing more than just scoring. I definitely want to pass the ball more, get more rebounds, be an all-around player, play defense. I think Coach Adia is going to help me with that.”

32 Lauren Ware

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Hometown (high school): Bismarck, N.D. (Century)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Either Shaina or Jade, probably, but there's a couple sneakerheads on the team."

What's your favorite ice cream? "Cookies and cream."

Who is your favorite superhero? "You know I really don’t, but Batman is one of my favorites."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite show to binge? "'How to Get Away With Murder,' that was a while ago that I watched but I think that was one of the best Netflix shows I’ve seen."

What's the best thing about Arizona? "Besides the weather, I would say the atmosphere in McKale, playing-wise. I think we have the best fans in the nation, so playing here is incredible."

What's your biggest improvement over last season? "I would say, for me, getting stronger and improving my shot."

34 Maya Nnaji

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Hometown (high school): Hopkins, Minnesota (Hopkins)

Who has the best sneaker game on the team? "Paris Clark. She comes from New York; come on now."

What's your favorite ice cream? "I like cookies and cream."

Who is your favorite superhero? "I love 'Wonder Woman.' Gal Gadot just made the movie really interesting, and she looked really strong and empowered."

What's the last book that blew you away or favorite show to binge? "Book: 'The Hate You Give.' TV show: Mine is 'Stranger Things.'"

What's the best thing about Arizona? "The basketball program!"

What's the biggest improvement from last year? "Honestly, everything for me needs to be improved, I feel like all my skills. Transition from high school to college you just have to be that much better. I think my shooting, my ball handling, my defense, my rebounding, my strength, my quickness — (all) I need to improve."

Adia Barnes

Head coach

From: San Diego, California

College: Arizona, 1998

Follow her here: @AdiaBarnes (Twitter), adiab32 (Instagram)

Salvo Coppa

Assistant coach

From: Syracuse, Sicily

College: IULM University, '03

Follow him here: @CoachCoppa (Twitter), salvocoppa (Instagram)

Ashley Davis

Assistant coach

From: San Antonio, Texas

College: TCU, '05, '07 (master's)

Follow her here: @UofACoachD (Twitter)

Erin Grant

From: Arlington, Texas

College: Texas Tech, '06