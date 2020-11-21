 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team
editor's pick

Meet the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team

Trinity Baptiste

Baptiste_Trinity

Senior, No. 0

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Hometown (high school): Tampa, Florida (Hillsborough); transfer from Virginia Tech

Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes

Binge-worthy TV series: “The Game”

Favorite piece of UA gear: UA windbreaker

Who inspires me: “My grandmother.”

Shaina Pellington

Pellington_Shaina

Junior, No. 1

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

Hometown (high school): Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Dunbarton); transfer from Oklahoma

Favorite cereal: Golden Grahams

Binge-worthy TV series: “Ozark”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “Basketball kicks.”

Who inspires you: “Kobe, my family, anyone who doubts me.”

Favorite memory from last year: “Beating Stanford!”

Aari McDonald

McDonald_Aari

Senior, No. 2

Position: Guard

Height: 5-5

Hometown (high school): Fresno, California (Brookside Christian); transfer from Washington

Favorite cereal: Cocoa Pebbles

Binge-worthy TV show: “One Tree Hill”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “Running shorts.”

Who inspires you: “My parents.”

Favorite memory from last year: “Beating Oregon State in overtime.”

Tara Manumaleuga

Manumaleuga_Tara

Sophomore, No. 3

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Hometown (high school): Queensland, Australia (Hillcrest Christian College)

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Binge-worthy TV series: “Game of Thrones.”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “Black tracksuit from last season.”

Best thing to do in Tucson when not practicing or studying: “Going up ‘A’ mountain or watching the sunset.”

Favorite memory from last year: “(The) Stanford game or the trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.”

Derin Erdogan

Erdogan_Derin

Freshman, No. 10

Position: Guard

Height: 5-6

Hometown (club team): Istanbul, Turkey (Istanbul Universitesti SK)

Favorite cereal: Nesquik Chocolate cereal

Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother” and “Good Girls”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “The navy blue leggings with the red and the ‘A’ at the bottom. And the navy blue raincoat.”

Who inspires you: “Serena Williams because she is a strong woman who came back to play tennis after her pregnancy. Also, she isn’t bothered by what others think of her. LeBron James because of his work ethic and the way he enjoys life.”

Mara Mote

Mote_Mara

Sophomore, No. 11

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown (club team): Cesis, Latvia (TTT Riga)

Favorite cereal: “I don’t really eat cereal, but if I do, then Cheerios.”

Binge-worthy TV series: “Friends” “Money Heist,” “Game of Thrones”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”

Who inspires you: “I don’t really have one person. The best players, like Stephen Curry and LeBron, inspire me because of how good they are. My family also inspires me.”

Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford in McKale in front of our fans.”

Sevval Gul

Gul_Sevval

Sophomore, No. 12

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Hometown (club team): Istanbul, Turkey (Ferenhbace)

Favorite cereal: Frosted Mini-Wheats

Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother”

Favorite piece of Arizona gear: “Black gear with just the ‘A’ on it.”

Who inspires you: Michael Jordan

Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford at McKale.”

Helena Pueyo

Pueyo_Helena

Sophomore, No. 13

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

Hometown (club team): Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Segle XXI)

Favorite cereal: Granola

Binge-worthy TV series: “Queen’s Gambit”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”

Who inspires you: “My family.”

Favorite memory from last season: “The Stanford game we won in overtime.”

Sam Thomas

Thomas_Sam

Senior, No. 14

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Hometown (high school): Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial)

Favorite cereal: Cocoa Puffs

Binge-worthy TV series: “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “(The) gray sweatshirt we got my freshman year.”

Who inspires you: “My family.”

Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford.”

Marta Garcia

Garcia_Marta

Freshman, No. 22

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Hometown (club team): Sevilla, Spain (Segle XXI)

Favorite cereal: Kellogg’s All-Bran Choco

Binge-worthy TV series: “Vikings”

Favorite piece of UA gear: Sweatshirt

Who inspires you: Michael Jordan

Bendu Yeaney

Yeaney_Bendu

Junior, No. 23

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Hometown (high school): Portland, Oregon (St. Mary’s Academy); transfer from Indiana

Favorite cereal: Captain Crunch

Binge-worthy TV series: “Everyone Hates Chris”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “My backpack — very essential!”

Who inspires me: “My family.”

Cate Reese

Reese_Cate

Junior, No. 25

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)

Favorite cereal: Lucky Charms

Binge-worthy TV series: “Queen’s Gambit”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “We got these cool leggings this year.”

Best thing to do in Tucson when not practicing or studying: “Going to the UA mall with Sam Thomas and playing with her dog, going to Mt. Lemmon or Topgolf.”

Favorite memory from last season: “Either beating Texas, because I’m from Houston, or beating Oregon State on the road.”

Lakin Gardner

Gardner_Lakin

Freshman, No. 31

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown (high school): Spokane, Washington (Gonzaga Prep)

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “Oversized red Arizona long-sleeve T-shirt.”

Who inspires you: “My parents.”

Lauren Ware

Ware_Lauren

Freshman, No. 32

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Hometown (high school): Bismarck, North Dakota (Century)

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Binge-worthy TV series: “Criminal Minds”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”

Who inspires you: “My parents.”

Semaj Smith

Smith_Semaj

Junior, No. 34

Position: Center

Height: 6-6

Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (St. Anthony)

Favorite cereal: Captain Crunch Berries

Binge-worthy TV series: “Criminal Minds”

Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”

Who inspires you: “My mom.”

Favorite memory from last season: “When we beat Stanford and Oregon State.”

Head coach: Adia Barnes

Assistant coaches: Salvo Coppa, Tamisha Augustin, Jackie Nared-Hairston

— PJ Brown

— PJ Brown

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Sean Miller on Arizona's NBA draft class, 2021 recruits and Wildcats' season opener

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News