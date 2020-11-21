Meet the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team

Trinity Baptiste
Senior, No. 0
Position: Forward
Height: 6-0
Hometown (high school): Tampa, Florida (Hillsborough); transfer from Virginia Tech
Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes
Binge-worthy TV series: “The Game”
Favorite piece of UA gear: UA windbreaker
Who inspires me: “My grandmother.”
Shaina Pellington
Junior, No. 1
Position: Guard
Height: 5-8
Hometown (high school): Pickering, Ontario, Canada (Dunbarton); transfer from Oklahoma
Favorite cereal: Golden Grahams
Binge-worthy TV series: “Ozark”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “Basketball kicks.”
Who inspires you: “Kobe, my family, anyone who doubts me.”
Favorite memory from last year: “Beating Stanford!”
Aari McDonald
Senior, No. 2
Position: Guard
Height: 5-5
Hometown (high school): Fresno, California (Brookside Christian); transfer from Washington
Favorite cereal: Cocoa Pebbles
Binge-worthy TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “Running shorts.”
Who inspires you: “My parents.”
Favorite memory from last year: “Beating Oregon State in overtime.”
Tara Manumaleuga
Sophomore, No. 3
Position: Guard
Height: 5-10
Hometown (high school): Queensland, Australia (Hillcrest Christian College)
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Binge-worthy TV series: “Game of Thrones.”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “Black tracksuit from last season.”
Best thing to do in Tucson when not practicing or studying: “Going up ‘A’ mountain or watching the sunset.”
Favorite memory from last year: “(The) Stanford game or the trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.”
Derin Erdogan
Freshman, No. 10
Position: Guard
Height: 5-6
Hometown (club team): Istanbul, Turkey (Istanbul Universitesti SK)
Favorite cereal: Nesquik Chocolate cereal
Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother” and “Good Girls”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “The navy blue leggings with the red and the ‘A’ at the bottom. And the navy blue raincoat.”
Who inspires you: “Serena Williams because she is a strong woman who came back to play tennis after her pregnancy. Also, she isn’t bothered by what others think of her. LeBron James because of his work ethic and the way he enjoys life.”
Mara Mote
Sophomore, No. 11
Position: Guard
Height: 5-11
Hometown (club team): Cesis, Latvia (TTT Riga)
Favorite cereal: “I don’t really eat cereal, but if I do, then Cheerios.”
Binge-worthy TV series: “Friends” “Money Heist,” “Game of Thrones”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”
Who inspires you: “I don’t really have one person. The best players, like Stephen Curry and LeBron, inspire me because of how good they are. My family also inspires me.”
Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford in McKale in front of our fans.”
Sevval Gul
Sophomore, No. 12
Position: Forward
Height: 6-3
Hometown (club team): Istanbul, Turkey (Ferenhbace)
Favorite cereal: Frosted Mini-Wheats
Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother”
Favorite piece of Arizona gear: “Black gear with just the ‘A’ on it.”
Who inspires you: Michael Jordan
Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford at McKale.”
Helena Pueyo
Sophomore, No. 13
Position: Guard
Height: 6-0
Hometown (club team): Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Segle XXI)
Favorite cereal: Granola
Binge-worthy TV series: “Queen’s Gambit”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”
Who inspires you: “My family.”
Favorite memory from last season: “The Stanford game we won in overtime.”
Sam Thomas
Senior, No. 14
Position: Forward
Height: 6-0
Hometown (high school): Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial)
Favorite cereal: Cocoa Puffs
Binge-worthy TV series: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “(The) gray sweatshirt we got my freshman year.”
Who inspires you: “My family.”
Favorite memory from last season: “Beating Stanford.”
Marta Garcia
Freshman, No. 22
Position: Forward
Height: 6-3
Hometown (club team): Sevilla, Spain (Segle XXI)
Favorite cereal: Kellogg’s All-Bran Choco
Binge-worthy TV series: “Vikings”
Favorite piece of UA gear: Sweatshirt
Who inspires you: Michael Jordan
Bendu Yeaney
Junior, No. 23
Position: Guard
Height: 5-10
Hometown (high school): Portland, Oregon (St. Mary’s Academy); transfer from Indiana
Favorite cereal: Captain Crunch
Binge-worthy TV series: “Everyone Hates Chris”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “My backpack — very essential!”
Who inspires me: “My family.”
Cate Reese
Junior, No. 25
Position: Forward
Height: 6-2
Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)
Favorite cereal: Lucky Charms
Binge-worthy TV series: “Queen’s Gambit”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “We got these cool leggings this year.”
Best thing to do in Tucson when not practicing or studying: “Going to the UA mall with Sam Thomas and playing with her dog, going to Mt. Lemmon or Topgolf.”
Favorite memory from last season: “Either beating Texas, because I’m from Houston, or beating Oregon State on the road.”
Lakin Gardner
Freshman, No. 31
Position: Guard
Height: 5-11
Hometown (high school): Spokane, Washington (Gonzaga Prep)
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Binge-worthy TV series: “How I Met Your Mother”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “Oversized red Arizona long-sleeve T-shirt.”
Who inspires you: “My parents.”
Lauren Ware
Freshman, No. 32
Position: Forward
Height: 6-5
Hometown (high school): Bismarck, North Dakota (Century)
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Binge-worthy TV series: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”
Who inspires you: “My parents.”
Semaj Smith
Junior, No. 34
Position: Center
Height: 6-6
Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (St. Anthony)
Favorite cereal: Captain Crunch Berries
Binge-worthy TV series: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite piece of UA gear: “The hoodies.”
Who inspires you: “My mom.”
Favorite memory from last season: “When we beat Stanford and Oregon State.”
Head coach: Adia Barnes
Assistant coaches: Salvo Coppa, Tamisha Augustin, Jackie Nared-Hairston
— PJ Brown
