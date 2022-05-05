Memorable visit, family feel led Lauren Fields to choose Adia Barnes, Wildcats

Lauren Fields felt no need to rush her decision of where she would play basketball for the next two years.

She took her time.

On the second day of her official visit to Arizona — a month after UA coach Adia Barnes visited Fields’ home — it became clear that she was going to become a Wildcat.

Fields was walking with her mom, Danielle, who turned to her and said: "I can tell you're really comfortable because you're not being shy."

"My mom also said that she was having a conversation with Coach Adia, and she told her that, too," Fields said. "On all my other visits, the coaches were like, ‘Is she always this quiet?’ My mom told Coach Adia that and Coach Adia said, ‘I don’t think she’s quiet at all.’ My mom was like, ‘Exactly.’

"I think I think just me being comfortable actually really stood out to me. It showed that's where I needed to be."

Fields announced Sunday night that she was "100% committed" to the Wildcats, choosing the UA over Duke, Texas, USC, Kentucky, Oregon and Ole Miss.

She posted photos from her official visit to her Instagram page; in it, Fields was wearing new uniform, No. 23. The familiar feel extends beyond the jersey number: Fields was coached by UA assistant Ashley Davis before the coach landed on Barnes' staff.

"It felt like it was like a family," Fields said. "…Once I visited Arizona, I knew it was the place I wanted to be."

Fields will take her last final at Oklahoma State on Friday, and plans to be in Tucson in time for offseason training to begin in June.

“I am so excited to add Lauren Fields to my program,” Barnes said. “She is an amazing person. She has an incredible work ethic and brings us leadership on and off the court. She can score and is a player who can play on both ends of the floor. What I love about her is that she loves to play defense and not a lot of players are like that. I love the person she is and her family. I love everything about her, and I can’t wait to coach Lauren.”

The 5-foot-9-inch Fields can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward. She averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and grabbed 67 steals and dished 51 assists during her sophomores season. She was named second-team All-Big 12 and a first-team academic all-conference member.

Still, Fields didn't think she shot well.

"I was forced to take tough shots just because I was the best player on the team," Fields said. "I would say that next year just knowing that I have players around me that can create their own shot as well will just overall increase my efficiency in my shot, so I think that will help a lot."

That drive to be better started early on. Her entire family is about basketball. Her brother, Josh, who is seven years older, played and got her hooked.

"I knew I wanted to be on the court like them," Lauren Fields said.

She started playing in the third grade and hasn’t looked back.

Fields has developed her game through hours of reps in the gym and watching film — not only her own but that of players like Maya Moore and Sue Bird.

Watching Fields' tape, it's clear how she'll fit in with the Wildcats.

Oklahoma State was known for its transition defense, which started with Fields. Her defensive mindset is what makes her a perfect fit the Arizona system that starts with a swarming defense that creates the offense.

"I take it personal getting scored on, so I just shut my defender down," Fields said. "I play well in the passing lines, getting my hands on stuff and creating easy baskets. When I was a freshman, my dad told me defense is how you get on the court. I just always stood by that, and it elevates my game.”

All of this also makes Fields someone who can fill the hole left by former UA standout Sam Thomas. Thomas was one of the best defenders in the Pac-12 over the last few seasons.

Fields said she's excited to get on the court with Shaina Pellington to show how fast they can be in transition. She said she can’t wait until Cate Reese is back from her surgery to repair her dislocated shoulder and torn tendons. As girls, Reese and Fields played on the same AAU team in Texas.

Fields said her official visit was fun — there was lots of good food, conversation and a big closing pitch. Arizona fit the criteria she was focusing for.

“I think the biggest thing was I wanted to play for a female coach. And what a better person than coach Adia. She's been on the pros. I want to play professionally, so she knows what it takes,” Fields said. “The next thing is I want to develop into an even better player. I feel like the whole coaching staff — they each possess something that I can take away and develop into an even better player and reach where I want to go. They all stressed that to me during my visits that I will get better if I come to Arizona. …

"Coach Adia’s emphasis that she put on that the team needed me. It's always good to feel like you are wanted. I think that's exactly what I felt, and why I decided to come."

Rim shots

• UA director of operations Jessika Carrington and Fields went to the same high school – Shawnee High School in Oklahoma. They grew up five minutes away from each other, though Carrington is a few years older.

• Barnes' Elite Camp for girls in ninth through 12th grades will be held June 11 in McKale Center. Cost is $75, though players coming from further than 100 miles away get a $25 discount. Contact UA assistant coach Erin Grant at 817-308-6252 with any questions. Barnes’ day camp runs from June 6-10. Cost is $350. To register, visit adiabarnesbasketballacademy.com.

