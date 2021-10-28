Memories of Lute reinforce 'brotherhood' that connects current, former Cats

Dalen Terry, guard/forward: “It was great to see the brotherhood come back and show what Lute really meant to this program. Last year with (the COVID-19 pandemic), we really didn’t get to talk to fans or anything once he passed. I heard about him, but I didn’t really know a lot. Me sitting there and listening to everyone talk about how much he meant to them, it educated me on who he was and I’ll forever be proud to wear this jersey.”

Justin Kier, guard: “I never heard of Lute, which was crazy. Now, that’s one of the best things I’ve gotten to learn about since coming to Arizona, is how much he impacted the community. As a coach, it’s a very big accomplishment to have the shoes that he had; like, the entire community and the stars that he put into the (NBA), who came back to tell stories (about Olson). Those guys respected him, those guys loved him on and off the court. You don’t get a lot of guys in this business that you can go to off the court and have a very good relationship with him, and I think those guys did. Those guys had a great relationship with him and you could tell he cared about them beyond this game. That’s something I’ll always remember from being at Arizona, is the alumni and the community that he built. Arizona basketball wouldn’t be Arizona basketball without him.”