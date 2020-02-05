Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-Wildcats Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill to Miami Heat

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Memphis Grizzlies traded forward Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat Wednesday night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Arizona Wildcat also signed a two-year, $30 million extension, per Wojnarowski.
The Grizzlies are also trading ex-Wildcat small forward Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder to Miami, which was revealed Thursday morning by Wojnarowski.
Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Miami packaged forward Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis as part of the deal.
The final season of Iguodala's contract extension in 2021-22 is a team option for salary cap flexibility, which allows the Heat to target a player for a max deal, but if Miami strikes out in free agency, Iguodala will be retained for a final season that's worth $15 million.
Iguodala, who was in his final season of a three-year, $48 million contract, has sat out the entire season with the Grizzlies thus far since he was traded to Memphis from Golden State following a six-year run with the Warriors that included three NBA championships and NBA Finals MVP honors.
Miami becomes the fifth NBA team Iguodala has played for since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004. Iguodala also played for the Denver Nuggets (2012-13) and the Warriors (2013-2019) before his pitstop in Memphis.
Hill on the other hand is in the final year of a four-year, $48 million contract, which will expire in the summer. Hill has played seven seasons in the NBA since he was drafted in 2013 by the Pacers. After three seasons in Indiana, Hill also played three seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans before he was traded to Memphis during the NBA Draft. This season, Hill is averaging 5.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 22.1 minutes per game.
The Heat are in fourth place in the eastern conference standings with a 34-15 record. Iguodala and Hill join a Heat team that features star wing Jimmy Butler, All-Star center Bam Adebayo, forward Derrick Jones Jr., guard Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and rookie Tyler Herro, among others.
The Heat have five games before NBA All-Star weekend and return from the midseason break on Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Hawks in Atlanta.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports