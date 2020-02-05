Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-Wildcats Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill to Miami Heat

Miami becomes the fifth NBA team Iguodala has played for since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004. Iguodala also played for the Denver Nuggets (2012-13) and the Warriors (2013-2019) before his pitstop in Memphis.

Hill on the other hand is in the final year of a four-year, $48 million contract, which will expire in the summer. Hill has played seven seasons in the NBA since he was drafted in 2013 by the Pacers. After three seasons in Indiana, Hill also played three seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans before he was traded to Memphis during the NBA Draft. This season, Hill is averaging 5.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 22.1 minutes per game.

The Heat are in fourth place in the eastern conference standings with a 34-15 record. Iguodala and Hill join a Heat team that features star wing Jimmy Butler, All-Star center Bam Adebayo, forward Derrick Jones Jr., guard Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and rookie Tyler Herro, among others.

The Heat have five games before NBA All-Star weekend and return from the midseason break on Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Hawks in Atlanta.

