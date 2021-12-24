Merry moments: These Wildcats put up big showings in men's, women's hoops

Credit Christian Koloko, who combined to score 35 points and g rab 18 rebounds in two games during the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. Koloko helped Arizona beat Wichita State with 13 points and 11 boards, then went for 18 and 7 in the UA's upset of No. 4 Michigan.

The 7-foot-1-inch junior was named the Roman Main Event MVP and Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Nov. 25: Pellington’s buzzer-beater saves Thanksgiving

Arizona’s first game of the Paradise Jam went right down to the wire. Then Shaina Pellington played the hero. The UA point guard drove to the hoop and banked in an off-balance layup just before the buzzer sounded to lift ninth-ranked Arizona to a 48-46 win over unranked Vanderbilt, igniting an on-court celebration.

Pellington finished with seven points and a pair of steals. The Wildcats would go on to win the Paradise Jam with victories over DePaul and Rutgers.

Dec. 8: Kriisa, UA’s backcourt overwhelms Wyoming