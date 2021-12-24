Merry moments: These Wildcats put up big showings in men's, women's hoops

A combined 21-game win streak between the Arizona Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams wouldn’t have been possible without some standout performances along the way.
Here's a look back at the most memorable individual showings by UA's athletes during nonconference play.
Nov. 12: Reese sends reminder UA is here to stay
Fresh off a trip to the 2021 national championship game, the Wildcats' women's basketball team flew under the radar to start the college hoops season.
They didn't stay that was for long.
Forward Cate Reese delivered in the opening week of the season, pacing the 19th-ranked Wildcats past No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Reese scored a team-high 21 points, including a game-high three 3-pointers as the Cats won 61-59 in overtime.
Reese’s strong showing, along with 14 points in the season opener, earned her Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Nov. 19-21: Koloko owns Vegas as Arizona joins Top 25
In a span of 72 hours, the Wildcats men went from an unknown commodity to surefire top 25 program.
Credit Christian Koloko, who combined to score 35 points and g rab 18 rebounds in two games during the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. Koloko helped Arizona beat Wichita State with 13 points and 11 boards, then went for 18 and 7 in the UA's upset of No. 4 Michigan.
The 7-foot-1-inch junior was named the Roman Main Event MVP and Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Nov. 25: Pellington’s buzzer-beater saves Thanksgiving
Arizona’s first game of the Paradise Jam went right down to the wire. Then Shaina Pellington played the hero. The UA point guard drove to the hoop and banked in an off-balance layup just before the buzzer sounded to lift ninth-ranked Arizona to a 48-46 win over unranked Vanderbilt, igniting an on-court celebration.
Pellington finished with seven points and a pair of steals. The Wildcats would go on to win the Paradise Jam with victories over DePaul and Rutgers.
Dec. 8: Kriisa, UA’s backcourt overwhelms Wyoming
In a matchup of two undefeated team, it was the Arizona backcourt — led by Kerr Kriisa — that put on a shooting clinic. Kriisa knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes and finished with a career-high five triples as the Wildcats routed visiting Wyoming, 94-65.
Kriisa's backcourt-mate was equally impressive from long range: Justin Kier knocked down three 3-pointers, while Bennedict Mathurin had two and Dalen Terry one.
Kerr finished with 17 points. Arizona shoots over 57% from the field.
Dec. 11: Mathurin leads comeback charge to beat Illinois
Arizona trailed the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois, by as many as 13 points before Mathurin stepped in.
The sophomore poured in a season-high 30 points, one shy of his career high, and Arizona outscored Illinois by eight points in the second half to win 83-79 in one of the most thrilling nonconference games of the year.
Mathurin scored from all parts of the floor, knocking down 10 of 17 shots from the field — including five 3-pointers — while also grabbing seven rebounds. The performance helped UA move into the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Dec. 12: Freshman Conner connects from deep five times
Playing their first full game without injured star forward Lauren Ware (knee), the Wildcats looked for additional scoring from their role players.
Madi Conner stepped right in. The freshman buried five triples off the bench for a career-high 15 points, and the Wildcats beat visiting New Mexico 77-60. The win improved Arizona to 9-0 for just the fourth time in school history.
Dec. 22: Another brilliant effort by Mathurin not enough to beat Vols
Mathurin once again delivered a memorable road performance, scoring 28 points in Wednesday's 77-73 loss to No. 19 Tennessee in Knoxville.
The star sophomore added eight rebounds, five assists and two seals before fouling out in the final minutes.
