Minnesota guard Hercy Miller, son of Master P, lists Arizona among top seven choices

Three-star 2021 guard Hercy Miller listed Arizona among the seven choices he posted to Twitter on Monday, along with UCLA, LSU, UCF, Missouri, Minnesota and Howard.
👀⏳🤩 pic.twitter.com/aBMVlPLMGS— Hercy Miller (@hercymiller15) September 20, 2020
Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a son of rapper Master P, who moved the family to Minnesota. Miller now plays for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.
