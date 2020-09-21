 Skip to main content
Minnesota guard Hercy Miller, son of Master P, lists Arizona among top seven choices

Three-star 2021 guard Hercy Miller listed Arizona among the seven choices he posted to Twitter on Monday, along with UCLA, LSU, UCF, Missouri, Minnesota and Howard.

Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a son of rapper Master P, who moved the family to Minnesota. Miller now plays for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

