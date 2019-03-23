Arizona commit Zeke Nnaji became the third Arizona recruit to win a state championship Saturday, leading Hopkins High School over his former school, Lakeville North, for the Minnesota 4A title.
Nnaji joins Nico Mannion (Pinnacle High School, Arizona 6A) and Christian Koloko (Sierra Canyon, California Open Division) as state champions, while Terry Armstrong (Scottsdale Bella Vista) and Josh Green (IMG) are on teams that play a national schedule.
According to the Star Tribune, Nnaji had 14 points and 12 rebounds Saturday despite facing constant double teams. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal game on Thursday.
While UA coach Sean Miller wasn't on hand for Mannion's victory, which was played in Tempe the night before the Wildcats left for Oregon last month, he did make the trek to Minneapolis on Saturday.
Among those in attendance here @TargetCenterMN for this evening's #mshsl basketball doubleheader are @GovTimWalz and University of Arizona coach Sean Miller (Hopkins' Zeke Nnaji as signed with the Wildcats). @APlayersProgram— John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) March 23, 2019
Nnaji hasn't signed with Arizona but he did commit to the Wildcats in November. UA's other four recruits have all signed national letters of intent.
