Montaya Dew already living her dream as a Wildcat; building strength is 1st big goal

Montaya Dew likes to be first.

She was the first to commit in Arizona’s class of 2023 — in December of 2021.

Now she’s the first in her top-rated class, which also includes Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams, to don a Wildcat uniform as an early enrollee.

Dew's dream was to be a Wildcat, and since arriving on campus right after Christmas, she hasn’t stopped smiling. Dew said the reality has lived up to the hype, and she knows she’s in the right place.

“(It’s) definitely (been my dream) and even more,” Dew said. “I think the best part is just getting better every day and being a part of a family here.”

She’s been in Tucson for only two weeks but already has experienced a lot. Dew attended a practice and witnessed a home thrashing of rival ASU — from the UA bench. Although Dew won’t be playing this year, she will be participating in every team activity.

That includes going on the road to Cal and Stanford — just days after she officially became a Wildcat — and now taking her second trip this weekend as No. 14 Arizona (14-2, 4-1) faces Colorado (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) on Friday and No. 10 Utah on Sunday.

The Colorado game will be a battle of second-place Pac-12 teams. With Arizona State forfeiting both games this weekend because it didn't have enough healthy players available, both mountain schools picked up a win (per Pac-12 rules) and moved into a second-place tie with the Wildcats.

Dew’s first road trip went smoothly. After all, as a product of Las Vegas Centennial — the same high school where former UA standout Sam Thomas played — Dew learned from Coach Karen Weitz to follow instructions when packing to make sure everyone wears the same outfits at the same time.

To be extra safe and not be that freshman who takes the wrong thing, “I packed pretty much everything that Arizona gave me. Just so I wouldn't forget anything,” Dew said with a laugh.

Dew, who was rated No. 8 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, is the highest-rated UA commit, just edging freshman Maya Nnaji, who was No. 9 in her class. The 6-4 forward was called “a unicorn” by Shane Laflin, who does the ESPN rankings.

He said that Dew “makes really good decisions, is good in the ball screen, very bouncy (and) can be a defensive stopper” — and that she does things you can’t teach.

One thing Dew has been working on over the past few months is dunking. While she’s not there yet, don’t be surprised if that element is incorporated into UA coach Adia Barnes’ system next season.

“I have not tried it here yet, but I've been working on it (at home),” Dew said. “I’m extremely close.”

What it takes to get her over the rim for the last few inches is actually the simple part: time in the weight room building strength in her legs.

The weight room seems to be a common theme for Dew, who is learning quickly that life as a collegiate athlete is quite different. Going up against a fifth-year player in Cate Reese and a senior in Esmery Martinez every day in practice is no easy feat.

“It's definitely harder because they're a lot stronger than me,” Dew said. “They've been in college for way longer than I have, and I'm just now starting to build muscle. I'm getting pushed around on the court. I definitely have to get stronger.

"Seeing the girls they are going against — like 6-foot-8-inch girls — I wouldn’t stand a chance against them right now. I definitely have to get stronger and have a better IQ and quicker feet for sure, to get in front of the post and play them how I need to play them.”

Although getting stronger is important, Barnes might have something to say about that basketball IQ. She has watched closely how Dew has handled “being thrown into the fire” and likes what she sees.

“(She’s) learning some plays we're reviewing, and she picks up stuff really fast. She's a smart player,” Barnes said. “It's something about Centennial. Karen does a great job. Her players are ready. They always have a high basketball IQ. … They are always solid and accept coaching. I really love getting players from Centennial. Sam Thomas was someone who was underrated. I think Montaya is going to be a bigger version of (Thomas), but I think she probably is even ahead of Sam in some places, or some areas of her game.

"I think Montaya is underrated. I think she's going to be a very good player. She's 6-3 and she can handle the ball. I've watched her the last few days pick up stuff so fast. And I've been really impressed.”

Dew turned 19 Tuesday — her first birthday away from home. She spent the day in freshman orientation. Then, the day got much better when she joined Barnes on her radio show, met fans and took photos with them. She finished out her day with Insomnia Cookies from Barnes and watching a little TV to unwind.

Last weekend Dew watched her teammates in a one-for-the-ages come-from-behind victory over Oregon State — rallying from 12 points down in the last 3:24 — and another exciting win in a back-and-forth game against Oregon.

“It was unreal,” Dew said. “Being on the bench and being in the middle of the crowd. Everyone's going crazy. Your heart is always pumping."

Rim shots

• Dew said that Barnes, who is now her coach, is exactly the same as when she was recruiting her. “(Just) how honest and funny she was on the radio show," Dew said. "That's just the biggest thing. She's just 100% keeping it real.”