Most of the Pac-12's supposedly weaker teams have shown fight so far

When marquee Pac-12 programs Arizona, UCLA and Oregon struggled most of last season, that wasn’t the only reason the league wound up ranking just seventh in Kenpom’s conference ratings.

Another was the fact that Washington State won just 11 games and was ranked 207 in Kenpom, while California was even worse, winning only eight and finishing 241. Not surprisingly, both programs fired their coaches after those dreadful seasons.

This season, it’s nearly the opposite. UCLA is still struggling under new coach Mick Cronin but the new hires at WSU and Cal are already seeing some returns, helping the Pac-12’s improved image. The Cougars are 9-4 (and 143 in Kenpom) while Cal is 6-7 and 191 in Kenpom so far despite new coach Mark Fox’s massive rebuilding task.

Among the other three teams predicted to finish in the Pac-12’s lower half, Oregon State has occasionally displayed the kind of star power that could lift it into a conference contender, while Utah’s win over Kentucky last month reminded everyone again that the Utes have picked up five straight Pac-12 Tournament first-round byes.

Then there’s Stanford, which was a mild surprise at 11-1 before forgetting to show up in a 72-56 home loss to Kansas last Sunday.