Mythical March Madness: Michigan State beats Kentucky for national title in Star's simulation

Second semifinal

No. 3 Michigan State 78, No. 4 Oregon 71: Michigan State controlled the latter part of the second semifinal and staved off an Oregon comeback to clinch a spot in the national title game.

The Spartans led 51-39 midway through the second half when Oregon went on an offensive blitz, cutting the lead to 53-50 on an Anthony Mathis 3-pointer.

That was the closest the Ducks got. Michigan State hit back-to-back 3-pointers and rebuilt its lead to double digits. Cassius Winston’s two free throws made it 67-56 with 3:26 left.

Winston, the engine of the MSU offense throughout our simulation, scored just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting — though seven of the 10 came in the final 20 minutes of play. The Ducks were ready to play in the early stages of play, taking hold of a 24-20 lead before the Spartans went ahead 38-31 at the break.

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard delivered another memorable performance, scoring 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, but he converted only 2 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Oregon’s offense also slowed in the second half: The Ducks made just 10 of 31 field goals in the second half compared to Michigan State’s 16 of 33.

National championship