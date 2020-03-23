Mythical March Madness: Star's (simulated) Final Four includes one Pac-12 team

EAST REGION

No. 4 Maryland 77, No. 3 Villanova 72: Maryland went to the basket often in the second half, it paid off with a comeback win. The Terps struggled from 3-point range, going 7 of 21, but were effective closer to the basket, hitting 22 of 38 (57.8%) 2-pointers.

Maryland went up on a layup from Jaylen Smith at 7:49 in the second half and proceeded to take command of a 64-56 lead a few minutes later after guard Darryl Morsell hit a 3. Down by 11 with three minutes to play, Nova went on a 8-0 run but a potential game-tying 3 from Colin Gillispie with 45 seconds to go clanked iron. Nova struggled to score in the second half, hitting just 10 of 32 shots from the field.

Gillispie and Smith led their respective teams with 20 points apiece. The difference-maker for Maryland was senior guard Anthony Cowan, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the final 16 minutes of play.

SOUTH REGION

No. 3 Michigan State 73, No. 5 Ohio State 71: Cassius Winston calmly knocked down two free throws with 10 seconds left, putting the Spartans up by five points and sending them to another Final Four. The senior scored six of MSU’s final seven points as it held off its Big Ten rival in a classic finish.