Mythical March Madness: Two No. 1 seeds fall in Sweet 16 simulation

No. 2 Kentucky 79, No. 3 Duke 75: When Duke and Kentucky go head-to-head in the tournament, odds are you’ll witness a classic. In the virtual world, we certainly got another one of those as UK star Tyrese Maxey captivated the nation once again late in the game.

With the Wildcats up just 64-63 with five minutes to play, the freshman went on a 5-0 run to put his mark on the blue-blood showdown. Maxey led the Cats with 24 points on the night and outdueled Duke’s Tre Jones, who finished with just 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Neither team had a lead of more than seven until UK went up by eight in the final minute of regulation. Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. put his team up 63-62 with a layup at 5:37 left in the game but the Blue Devils went scoreless over the next two minutes during the UK run.

Kentucky controlled the game late with free-throw execution, making 17 of 21 from the line.

East Region

No. 4 Maryland 73, No. 9 Florida 67: Knotted at 38-38 at halftime, this game had an overtime feel to it until the Terps pulled away midway through the second half. Up 50-48 with just over seven minutes to play, Maryland went on an 11-4 run over the next 3 minutes including 3s from guards Darryl Morsell and Serrel Smith Jr.