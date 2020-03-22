Mythical March Madness: Wildcats' tournament run ends in round of 32

No. 2 seeded San Diego State scored on its first possession of the game and from there it only got worse for Sean Miller and co. The Cats fell behind 15-4 with four turnovers within the first four minutes and never recovered. The game might as well have been called at half as 10 3’s from the Aztecs put the Cats staring at a 54-27 hole at the break.

Arizona did make the game closer in the second half coming out of the locker room on an extended 20-6 run to cut the deficit to 13, but the Aztecs buried back-to-back 3’s after the under 12 timeout which all but emptied the hope of a comeback.

SDSU proved that experience does matter in March as it relied on its bevy of veterans to slice up the Arizona defense every which way. 4 different SDSU upperclassmen scored in double-figures.

Arizona’s 24 of 64 (37.5%) shooting performance was countered by the Aztecs’ 29 of 59 (49%) showing, but what wreaked havoc for the Cats was the 3-pointers. SDSU — which ranked top 40 in the country in 3-pointers made per game (9.1) — sank 13 of 29 from long range compared to just 7of 23 from UA.

Freshman guard Nico Mannion particularly struggled from deep, making just 3 of 8 and scoring 15 points on 6 of 16 shooting total. Zeke Nnaji was an offensive force as usual with a team-high 19 points (8 of 14).