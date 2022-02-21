Named Pac-12's Player of the Week, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin rediscovering his mojo

Mathurin’s shooting and scoring numbers dipped somewhat after a 27-point explosion against Washington on Jan. 3, with Mathurin shooting 2 of 16 at UCLA and combining for just 19 total points in home games the next week against UCLA and USC.

But Mathurin has scored 18 or more points in the Wildcats’ last five games, averaging 21.4 points over that span. With the Wildcats locked in a tight game against Oregon on Saturday, Lloyd said he didn’t have to tell Mathurin to take over, that he just told Mathurin to “play within the framework of the team.”

At the same time, Mathurin started seeing ways to cut the Ducks apart.

“I feel like the defense started playing me a little bit differently, so I knew what to do,” Mathurin said, adding that the UA coaches suggested some ways to score.

Not only did it work out pretty well for the Wildcats, but also Lloyd said there were some lessons that could help make Mathurin even more effective.