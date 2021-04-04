National title game notes: Comparing Aari to Damon, Wildcats savor chance to finally play Stanford again

McDonald shared some clips on Twitter and afterwards said: “This man, I see him every day on the wall at practice (in Richard Jefferson Gymnasium). … For me to finally see the reels. I’m like, ‘OK, I see.’ This is definitely a compliment.”

Stoudamire said he touched that during McDonald’s “biggest moments she would bring it up.”

“When the lights shine the brightest is usually when stars shine, and she has risen above every moment Arizona has needed her,” Stoudamire said. “She is so hard to guard as she’s fast, quick and elusive. In terms of a Ferrari, she has five gears and is hard to stop. …She not only one of the best players on the court in the game, but she’s one of the best defenders. She not only gets buckets and gets her teammates involved, but she is then getting her man in full court — that is what sets her apart.”

Stoudamire also praised Adia Barnes, who he said outcoached UConn’s Geno Auriemma in the national semifinal.