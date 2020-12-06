NAU finally set for season opener against 2-0 Wildcats

Their departures led NAU athletic director Mike Marlow to name Burcar the Lumberjacks’ interim head coach for 2019-20, thanks in part to Murphy’s endorsement.

“We used to have NAU coaches’ clinics and Shane would always come up and he was one of the most supportive coaches of our program,” Murphy said. “And I used to go to Mesa games and practices and was always impressed with how they played.

“Mike and I had our discussions as I was mulling over Sean’s offer. Mike asked my thoughts and I was 100% in support of Shane.”

Then Burcar did pretty much what Miller told him to do.

He won. The Lumberjacks improved form 10-21 in 2018-19 to 16-14 under Burcar last season and finished above expectations in the Big Sky, in a tie for fifth place at 10-10.

Not surprisingly, after the season, Marlow removed the interim tag.

Burcar was a Division I head coach, for real.

“I had no indication but the one thing I’ll tell you about Mike is he was full disclosure the whole time,” Burcar said. “He was honest with me. He gave me great confidence and told me ‘just be yourself.” He gave me great confidence throughout the season, not just the first day like a pep talk.”