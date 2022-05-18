NBA Combine testing results could help draft stocks of Arizona's Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko

Dalen Terry opted out of NBA Combine 5-on-5 games this week at Chicago’s Wintrust Center.

As it turns out, all he may have really had to do was show up in the building.

The Arizona Wildcats standout tied for first among guards in standing reach (8 feet, 10 inches) and tied for second among guards in wingspan (7 feet, 0.75 inches). Terry and Australia’s Dyson Daniels were also tied for second among guards in height without shoes (6-6).

Those measurements edged out UA teammate Bennedict Mathurin, who began his UA career coming off the bench behind Terry when then-UA coach Sean Miller cited Terry’s long-term potential. Now expected to be an NBA lottery pick, Mathurin recorded a 6-9 wingspan and 8-8 standing reach along with a 6-4.5 height without shoes.

Terry was also listed as weighing 195.2 pounds and having 5.4% body fat, while Mathurin weighed 204.6 and had 5.7% body fat.

UA center Christian Koloko, meanwhile, may have helped himself in both body measurements and speed/agility testing.

Projected as a late-first-round or second-round pick, Koloko rated second among centers in wingspan (7 feet, 5.25 inches) and tied for second in standing reach (9 feet, 5 inches). He was fourth among centers in height without shoes at 6-10.75.

Koloko also finished second in max (running) vertical leap (33.5 inches), tied for third in standing vertical leap (28.0 inches) and was second in three speed and agility tests – the shuttle run, three-quarter court sprint and lane agility drill.

While he excelled in body measurements, Terry was not among the top five guards in the maximum or standing vertical leaps or various speed and agility tests. Mathurin did not participate in any testing except the body measurements.

Koloko and Mathurin also opted out of the 5-on-5 games, as projected first-round picks and many centers often do, while Terry was scheduled to appear at an outside pro day event instead of the Combine games, according to ESPN.

Koloko and Mathurin have declared for the draft, while Terry is deciding whether to enter the draft or return for his junior season at the UA.

If he stays in the draft, Terry is projected as a second-round pick who could move into the first round because of his upside. He has until June 1 to withdraw if he wants to return to UA.

PJC lighting up German playoffs

Former UA guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright combined for 78 points over two games to lead Telekom Baskets Bonn to a 2-0 lead over Hamburg Towers in the quarterfinals of the German Bundesliga playoffs.

Named the league’s Most Valuable Player last month, Jackson-Cartwright had 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists while hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers in a 100-98 overtime win over Hamburg on May 13 to open the series. He then had 41 points, six rebounds and two assists while hitting 8 of 15 3s in the second game on Sunday. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday.

Since leaving Arizona in 2018 following a four-year career with the Wildcats, Jackson-Cartwright’s career has continued to gain momentum. He collected league MVP honors in Britain during the 2019-20 season and in France’s second-tier league in 2021-22. During the 2021-22 regular season, Jackson-Cartwright averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists.

UA in Abogidi’s top four

Arizona has emerged as of one the final four choices for Washington State big man Efe Abogidi, who both declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal last month.

A 6-10, 225-pound sophomore last season, Abogidi is also considering a return to the Cougars. He has also listed Florida and Maryland as potential landing spots.

An honorable mention pick for the Pac-12’s all-defensive team as a sophomore last season, Abogidi averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while coming off a knee injury he suffered last summer while training with the Nigerian national team.

Arizona did not host Washington State last season, but held Abogidi to 3-for-13 shooting during the Wildcats’ 72-60 win in Pullman on Feb. 10. Abogidi finished that game with nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

UA basketball camp returns

Arizona’s summertime camp will return for the first time since 2019, and with a new name: Instead of being branded by the head coach’s name, it will simply be known as the Arizona Basketball Camp.

The camp, for youth entering the first through eighth grades this fall, will be held in two sessions: June 13-16 and June 20-23.

The cost for either session is $325 before May 23, $375 after May 23 and $400 for walk-up registration. A spot in both camps can be held for $610 before May 23 and $710 after. Registration is available at ArizonaBasketballCamp.com or 520-621-2430.

