NBA early entry list includes 280 players — including Arizona's Mathurin, Koloko and Terry

The NBA announced Tuesday night that 283 players have applied for early entrance to the June NBA Draft, which has 58 spots.

Arizona's three early entrants -- Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry -- were joined by 244 other college entrants and 36 international applicants. A total of 20 players from the Pac-12 are on the list.

The NCAA's extra year of eligibility given to players who participated during 2020-21 means those players are considered "early" entrants unless they have played a total of five seasons.

Under NCAA rules, early entrants can return to school if they withdraw by June 1, 10 days after the NBA Combine in Chicago, and follow a set of guidelines. Among other things, they can only sign with an NCAA-certified agent and can't accept benefits from anyone other than that agent.

ESPN projects all three of Arizona's early entrants will get drafted: Mathurin at No. 11, Koloko at 36 and Terry at 44. But while Mathurin and Terry are definitively leaving Arizona, Terry is testing the draft.

Terry's decision figures to be among the most impactful to the Pac-12 race next season, along with those of Colorado's Jabari Walker, Stanford's Harrison Ingram, UCLA's Jules Bernard, WSU's Mouhamed Gueye and Oregon's Will Richardson.

Cal's Andre Kelly, Stanford's Jaiden Delaire and WSU's Efe Abogidi are also testing the draft but have simultaneously entered the transfer portal, so will likely wind up outside the conference next season one way or another (though UA has been recruiting Abogidi).

Here's a breakdown of Pac-12 players entering the draft early. Players who are testing the draft or are uncertain to be testing are noted as such in parentheses. The NBA's full list is attached to this story as a PDF.

ARIZONA

Bennedict Mathurin

Christian Koloko

Dalen Terry (testing)

CAL

Andre Kelly (testing/portal)

COLORADO

Jabari Walker (testing)

Evan Battey

STANFORD

Jaiden Delaire (testing/portal)

Harrison Ingram (testing)

OREGON

Quincy Guerrier

Will Richardson (testing)

OREGON STATE

Maurice Calloo (uncertain)

UCLA

Jules Bernard (testing)

Johnny Juzang

Peyton Watson

USC

Boogie Ellis (uncertain)

Isaiah Mobley

Drew Peterson (testing)

UTAH

Both Gach

WASHINGTON STATE

Mouhamed Gueye

Efe Abogidi (testing/portal)

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

