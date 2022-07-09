NBA Summer League notes: Ex-Wildcat Christian Koloko impresses in Toronto Raptors debut

LAS VEGAS — It didn’t take long for Christian Koloko to show the NBA realm why he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In the first quarter of Koloko’s pro debut with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at NBA Summer League, Philadelphia 76ers guard Trevelin Queen drove left coming off a screen and attempted a lay-up, but Koloko soared in for a block that sent the ball into the stands of the intimate Cox Pavilion.

The 7-foot-1-inch Koloko, who was drafted No. 33 overall in the second round, finished Saturday with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, three blocks, three steals, two assists and one turnover in 28 minutes, in the Raptors’ 97-77 win over Philadelphia.

“He’s got great length and good timing out there,” Raptors Summer League head coach Trevor Gleeson said. “Everything is new for him at the moment, playing professionally against men, new offense and new defense. There’s a steep learning curve for him, and we want to throw him out there as much as we can, so he can absorb it.”

Added Gleeson, a five-time NBL champion in Australia, where he coached Tucson native Bryce Cotton: “He doesn’t know the opposition at all, so he’s coming in here a little bit fresh. He was like a deer in headlights, but it was a good first performance for him. I was very proud of him.”

The Raptors made Koloko unavailable for postgame media availability following the win, but is expected to speak with the Star this weekend. Former Arizona point guard and BYU graduate Alex Barcello played one minute for Toronto, but didn’t record a stat.

After Koloko was taken in the second round of the NBA draft, becoming the first ex-Wildcat drafted by Toronto since Damon Stoudamire in 1995, Gleeson watched his junior campaign at Arizona, where he was an All-Pac-12 center and tied Loren Woods’ single-season blocks (102) record and thrived catching lobs for alley-oops, especially in the pick-and-roll.

“I watched some tape after we drafted him to get familiar with him and where he’s at,” Gleeson said. “We’ve had three practices now, and I’ve tried to get him into the rhythm of the offense and see where he can get his moments.”

With several of Koloko’s new Raptor teammates sitting courtside, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn and Gary Trent Jr., Koloko nearly had two alley-oop attempts but the Sixers deflected it. However, Koloko picked up the loose ball for a dunk. Koloko even attempted a 3-pointer in the first half. He attempted five during his entire Arizona career.

“I think he’s a talent,” Gleeson said. “He’s got a 7-5 wingspan, great defense obviously. We’re going to put some weight and strength on him, and go from there.”

The Raptors will take two days off, before playing Koloko’s Arizona teammate Dalen Terry and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Magic wins in sudden death

NBA Summer League’s in-game rules are unorthodox compared to other basketball leagues.

For starters, players are allowed to have 10 fouls before fouling out.

Then, if a game goes into double-overtime, rather than two minutes of play, whichever team scores the first basket, wins the game — also known as sudden death.

The Orlando Magic, coached by Tucson native and UA alumnus Jesse Mermuys, held off the Sacramento Kings 94-92. The Magic led 70-59 entering the fourth quarter, but Sacramento ended regulation on a 6-0 run. Paolo Banchero, Orlando’s top draft pick this year, finished the afternoon with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists — the last one to Emmanuel Terry for the game-winning basket — and four blocks.

Champs to receive rings

The NBA has added an incentive for teams vying for a Summer League title — and it comes in the form of jewelry.

For the first time ever, NBA Summer League champions will receive rings. ESPN’s Malika Andrews tweeted a photo of a replica championship ring, which has the bedazzled NBA Summer League across the middle and “Las Vegas” engraved on the side.

“I have a real ring, me and Matt (Barnes) do,” Former Wildcat and TV personality Richard Jefferson said jokingly on NBA Today. “All kidding aside, I think this is cool, you know. Guys are putting in work. Guys are doing the time.”

He said it

“Phoenix made me, honestly. A big shoutout to everyone I played with or against in Phoenix. That’s where I’m from, so I’m putting on for them. There’s a couple guys in Summer League from Phoenix, so we’re just putting on and showing everyone what we’re made of.” — Ex-Wildcat and Chicago Bulls first-round pick Terry on representing his hometown

Rim shots

Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. tabbed six points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench for the Timberwolves in their 85-78 win over the Nuggets.

With LeBron James and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White sitting courtside, ex-Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, logged 14 minutes and tallied seven points and four rebounds.