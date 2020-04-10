NBA teams urging league to push back date of draft due to prohibited in-person scouting

Several NBA teams have united and encouraged the league to push back the date of the NBA draft from June 25 until at least August 1, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony.

Team executives in part of the movement reportedly told ESPN that pushing back the date of the draft at least 37 days will allow franchises to establish a plan of drafting players with potential hurdles, because due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person workouts, interviews and medical evaluations have been prohibited until further notice to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to memo released to ESPN, NBA teams can only conduct virtual interviews, but can only speak to each player for a maximum of four hours. NBA teams are also not allowed to watch live or recorded videos of recent player workouts. Teams can only study film of game or team practice sessions before the NBA suspended its season.

If the NBA decides to push back the date of the draft until August, this could impact players who have declared. Players must enter their name into the draft pool 60 days prior to the draft and the current deadline for early entry players is April 21.