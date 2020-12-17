NCAA: Arizona's infractions case transferred to independent review process

“They might actually take a little bit more of a position on the allegations that they’re putting forth but we don’t know that for sure because it hasn’t happened yet,” Stevenson Starks said. “But the roles for certain have been separated out in the independent process.”

Once the CCU issues a new or revised NOA, the case moves to the IARP Independent Resolution Panel and a hearing is set. The panel’s ultimate decision cannot be appealed.

While that panel has yet to issue a verdict on any school yet, there is also no expected timeline — partly because cases can enter the IARP process at any time and they may need wildly varying amounts of investigation or review.

However, the chief panel member for each case can set a “case management plan” that sets deadlines for schools or other parties to respond by.

That varies from the standard process, in which schools have 90 days to respond to an NOA and the NCAA enforcement staff has 60 days to respond to that — a maximum of five months needed even before an infractions committee hearing is set.